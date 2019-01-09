Here’s What Premier Explosives Limited’s (NSE:PREMEXPLQ) P/E Is Telling Us

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll show how you can use Premier Explosives Limited’s (NSE:PREMEXPLQ) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Based on the last twelve months, Premier Explosives’s P/E ratio is 30.67. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 3.3%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Premier Explosives:

P/E of 30.67 = ₹240.95 ÷ ₹7.86 (Based on the year to March 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each ₹1 the company has earned over the last year. All else being equal, it’s better to pay a low price — but as Warren Buffett said, ‘It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.’

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. Earnings growth means that in the future the ‘E’ will be higher. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Premier Explosives shrunk earnings per share by 54% over the last year. But it has grown its earnings per share by 3.6% per year over the last five years.

How Does Premier Explosives’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. As you can see below, Premier Explosives has a higher P/E than the average company (16.3) in the chemicals industry.

That means that the market expects Premier Explosives will outperform other companies in its industry. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

Don’t Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don’t forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Premier Explosives’s Balance Sheet

Net debt totals just 6.1% of Premier Explosives’s market cap. The market might award it a higher P/E ratio if it had net cash, but its unlikely this low level of net borrowing is having a big impact on the P/E multiple.

The Verdict On Premier Explosives’s P/E Ratio

Premier Explosives trades on a P/E ratio of 30.7, which is above the IN market average of 17.1. With modest debt but no EPS growth in the last year, it’s fair to say the P/E implies some optimism about future earnings, from the market.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. If the reality for a company is better than it expects, you can make money by buying and holding for the long term. So this free visual report on analyst forecasts could hold they key to an excellent investment decision.