Premier Financial Corp. honored by KBW for consistent earnings growth

DEFIANCE, Ohio — Premier Financial Corp., the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group, has been named to the 2022 KBW Bank Honor Roll: Spotlight on Consistent Earnings Growth.

The honor roll highlights banks that consistently deliver exceptional growth over the past 10 years, a news release said. This is the ninth consecutive year Premier Financial Corp. has been named to this list of banking institutions.

To be eligible for the KBW Bank Honor Roll, banks with more than $500 million in total assets must have reported consecutive increases in annual earnings per share over the past decade. Premier Financial Corp. is one of 17 banking institutions, just 5% of all banks screened, that met KBW’s criteria for inclusion in the 2022 Bank Honor Roll.

“We are honored to be recognized for our consistent strong performance by being named to the KBW Bank Honor Roll for the ninth consecutive year,” Gary Small, president and CEO of Premier Financial Corp., said in the release. "Being named to this prestigious group of community banks by KBW is a reflection of our associates' dedication, passion and commitment to providing the best in community banking to all of our stakeholders."

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Premier Financial Corp. honored for consistent earnings growth