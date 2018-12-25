Is Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD) A Financially Sound Company?

Investors are always looking for growth in small-cap stocks like Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD), with a market cap of UK£260m. However, an important fact which most ignore is: how financially healthy is the business? So, understanding the company’s financial health becomes crucial, since poor capital management may bring about bankruptcies, which occur at a higher rate for small-caps. I believe these basic checks tell most of the story you need to know. Though, I know these factors are very high-level, so I’d encourage you to dig deeper yourself into PFD here.

How much cash does PFD generate through its operations?

Over the past year, PFD has maintained its debt levels at around UK£521m including long-term debt. At this current level of debt, PFD’s cash and short-term investments stands at UK£11m for investing into the business. Additionally, PFD has produced cash from operations of UK£58m over the same time period, leading to an operating cash to total debt ratio of 11%, indicating that PFD’s operating cash is not sufficient to cover its debt. This ratio can also be interpreted as a measure of efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In PFD’s case, it is able to generate 0.11x cash from its debt capital.

Can PFD pay its short-term liabilities?

At the current liabilities level of UK£229m, the company arguably has a rather low level of current assets relative its obligations, with the current ratio last standing at 0.77x.

Can PFD service its debt comfortably?

With debt reaching 57% of equity, PFD may be thought of as relatively highly levered. This is not unusual for small-caps as debt tends to be a cheaper and faster source of funding for some businesses. We can test if PFD’s debt levels are sustainable by measuring interest payments against earnings of a company. Ideally, earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) should cover net interest by at least three times. For PFD, the ratio of 1.65x suggests that interest is not strongly covered, which means that debtors may be less inclined to loan the company more money, reducing its headroom for growth through debt.

Next Steps:

PFD’s high cash coverage means that, although its debt levels are high, the company is able to utilise its borrowings efficiently in order to generate cash flow. Though its low liquidity raises concerns over whether current asset management practices are properly implemented for the small-cap. Keep in mind I haven’t considered other factors such as how PFD has been performing in the past. I suggest you continue to research Premier Foods to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

