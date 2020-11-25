Premier Gold Announces the Results of its 2020 Meeting of Shareholders

·2 min read

THUNDER BAY, ON, Nov. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - PREMIER GOLD MINES LIMITED (TSX:PG) (OTCPK: PIRGF) ("Premier", "the Company") is pleased to announce the results of its 2020 annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on November 24, 2020.

Premier Gold Mines Limited (CNW Group/Premier Gold Mines Limited)
At the Meeting, all director nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated October 27, 2020 were elected as directors of the Company on a vote held by ballot. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Director

Vote type

Number of Votes

Percentage of Votes

John Begeman

For

Withheld

85,868,726

903,269

98.959%

1.041%

Eva Bellissimo

For

Withheld

86,570,291

201,704

99.768%

0.232%

Ewan Downie

For

Withheld

85,840,056

931,939

98.926%

1.074%

Ronald Little

For

Withheld

86,496,885

275,110

99.683%

0.317%

John Seaman

For

Withheld

86,249,348

522,647

99.398%

0.602%

Michael Vitton

For

Withheld

86,586,632

185,363

99.786%

0.214%

Istvan Zollei

For

Withheld

86,566,544

205,451

99.763%

0.237%

In addition, shareholders reappointed Grant Thornton LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as the Company's auditors.

The formal report on voting results with respect to all matters voted upon at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

This Press Release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements about strategic plans, including future operations, future work programs, capital expenditures, discovery and production of minerals, price of gold and currency exchange rates, mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates and corporate and technical objectives. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including the risks inherent to the mining industry, adverse economic and market developments and the risks identified in Premier's annual information form under the heading "Risk Factors". There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. Premier disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Premier Gold Mines Limited

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2020/24/c8223.html

