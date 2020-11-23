Premier Health Announces the Appointment of Sylvain Charbonneau as its New CFO

Premier Health of America Inc.
·3 min read

MONTREAL, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Health of America Inc. (formerly known as Physinorth Acquisition Corporation Inc.) (TSXV: PHA) (the “Corporation” or “Premier Health”), a leading Canadian Healthtech company, today announced the appointment of Sylvain Charbonneau to serve as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective November 23, 2020.

“We are very excited to have Sylvain Charbonneau join Premier Health. He will be a close advisor to me and an important member of the Corporation’s senior leadership team as we continue to expand and execute our growth strategy,” said Martin Legault, Chief Executive Officer. “We are confident that his leadership, finance and accounting experience will benefit Premier Health and its shareholders. I look forward to developing a close and productive working relationship with Sylvain,” he added.

Over the past 10 years, Mr. Charbonneau has held the position of Chief Financial Officer in manufacturing companies operating internationally, including Transtex / E-Smart Control since 2016. From 2005 to 2010, Mr. Charbonneau was part of the Corporate Finance team at Deloitte in Montreal as Vice-President where he carried out several M&A transactions as well as several large financings. From 1997 to 2005, he was a partner in a consulting firm where he worked on several large international investment projects, including phase 2 of the Alouette aluminum smelter, as well as several other projects in the fine chemicals, petrochemicals, aluminum processing, distributed power generation and various other high value-added sectors. He holds a bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Sherbrooke and an MBA from the University of Montreal (HEC).

Mr. Charbonneau is replacing Joseph Cianci who will continue acting as a board member and will be involved in the transition ahead. The board of directors takes this opportunity to thank Mr. Cianci for his long involvement with the Corporation and his key role in the recent qualifying transaction.

About Premier Health,

Premier Health is a leading Canadian Healthtech company that provides a comprehensive range of staffing and outsourced services solutions for healthcare needs to governments, corporations, and individuals. Premier Health uses its proprietary PSweb platform to lead the healthcare services sector digital transformation to provide patients with faster, cheaper and more accessible care services.

For Further Information Please Contact:

Mr. Jean-Robert Pronovost
Vice-President, Corporate Development
Premier Health of America Inc.
(formerly known as Physinorth Acquisition Corporation Inc.)
jrpronovost@premierhealth.ca / 514-581-1473

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This press release contains forward-looking information based on current expectations. Statements about the date of trading of the Corporation’s common shares on the Exchange and final regulatory approvals, among others, are forward-looking information. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. The Corporation assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. These factors and others are more fully discussed in the filings of the Corporation with Canadian securities regulatory authorities available at www.sedar.com.


