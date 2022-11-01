Premier Investments' (ASX:PMV) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

Premier Investments Limited (ASX:PMV) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 25th of January to A$0.79. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 4.3%.

Premier Investments' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. Based on the last payment, Premier Investments was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 12.1% over the next year. If recent patterns in the dividend continue, we could see the payout ratio reaching 88% in the next 12 months, which is on the higher end of the range we would say is sustainable.

Premier Investments Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The annual payment during the last 10 years was A$0.36 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was A$1.08. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 12% a year over that time. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. We are encouraged to see that Premier Investments has grown earnings per share at 22% per year over the past five years. The company doesn't have any problems growing, despite returning a lot of capital to shareholders, which is a very nice combination for a dividend stock to have.

Premier Investments Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Premier Investments is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Premier Investments that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

