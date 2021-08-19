What Is Premier Investments Limited's (ASX:PMV) Share Price Doing?

Premier Investments Limited (ASX:PMV), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the ASX over the last few months. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Premier Investments’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

View our latest analysis for Premier Investments

What is Premier Investments worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 11% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Premier Investments today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth A$31.08, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Furthermore, Premier Investments’s low beta implies that the stock is less volatile than the wider market.

What kind of growth will Premier Investments generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a negative profit growth of -6.8% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Premier Investments. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? PMV seems fairly priced right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Story continues

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on PMV for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The price seems to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystalize your views on PMV should the price fluctuate below its true value.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Premier Investments (including 1 which is potentially serious).

If you are no longer interested in Premier Investments, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.