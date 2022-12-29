Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) Has Announced A Dividend Of £0.063

Premier Miton Group plc's (LON:PMI) investors are due to receive a payment of £0.063 per share on 10th of February. This makes the dividend yield 9.6%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Premier Miton Group Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Based on the last payment, the dividend made up 85% of cash flows, but a higher proportion of net income. This indicates that the company could be more focused on returning cash to shareholders than reinvesting to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 35.8% over the next year. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, the company could be paying out more than double what it is earning, which is definitely a bit high to be sustainable going forward.

Premier Miton Group's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

It's comforting to see that Premier Miton Group has been paying a dividend for a number of years now, however it has been cut at least once in that time. This makes us cautious about the consistency of the dividend over a full economic cycle. The annual payment during the last 6 years was £0.05 in 2016, and the most recent fiscal year payment was £0.10. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 12% a year over that time. Despite the rapid growth in the dividend over the past number of years, we have seen the payments go down the past as well, so that makes us cautious.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Come By

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Premier Miton Group has seen earnings per share falling at 5.1% per year over the last five years. A modest decline in earnings isn't great, and it makes it quite unlikely that the dividend will grow in the future unless that trend can be reversed.

Premier Miton Group's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Premier Miton Group's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The payments are bit high to be considered sustainable, and the track record isn't the best. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Premier Miton Group that investors should take into consideration. Is Premier Miton Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

