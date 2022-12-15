Premier Miton Group's (LON:PMI) Dividend Will Be £0.063

The board of Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 10th of February, with investors receiving £0.063 per share. This means the annual payment is 9.5% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Premier Miton Group Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, the company was paying out 153% of what it was earning and 85% of cash flows. The company could be more focused on returning cash to shareholders, but this could indicate that growth opportunities are few and far between.

EPS is set to fall by 35.8% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach over 200%, which could put the dividend in jeopardy if the company's earnings don't improve.

Premier Miton Group's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Premier Miton Group has been paying dividends for a while, but the track record isn't stellar. This suggests that the dividend might not be the most reliable. The annual payment during the last 6 years was £0.05 in 2016, and the most recent fiscal year payment was £0.10. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 12% per annum over that time. Dividends have grown rapidly over this time, but with cuts in the past we are not certain that this stock will be a reliable source of income in the future.

Dividend Growth Is Doubtful

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. In the last five years, Premier Miton Group's earnings per share has shrunk at approximately 5.1% per annum. If earnings continue declining, the company may have to make the difficult choice of reducing the dividend or even stopping it completely - the opposite of dividend growth.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. The payments are bit high to be considered sustainable, and the track record isn't the best. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Premier Miton Group that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is Premier Miton Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

