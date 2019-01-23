Premier Polyfilm Ltd.’s (NSE:PREMIERPOL) Earnings Grew 7.2%, Did It Beat Long-Term Trend?

Assessing Premier Polyfilm Ltd.’s (NSE:PREMIERPOL) performance as a company requires looking at more than just a years’ earnings data. Below, I will run you through a simple sense check to build perspective on how Premier Polyfilm is doing by comparing its most recent earnings with its historical trend, in addition to the performance of its consumer durables industry peers.

Commentary On PREMIERPOL’s Past Performance

PREMIERPOL’s trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 September 2018) of ₹39m has increased by 7.2% compared to the previous year.

However, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 11%, indicating the rate at which PREMIERPOL is growing has slowed down. To understand what’s happening, let’s examine what’s going on with margins and whether the rest of the industry is feeling the heat.

In terms of returns from investment, Premier Polyfilm has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 9.7% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 6.6% is below the IN Consumer Durables industry of 6.8%, indicating Premier Polyfilm’s are utilized less efficiently. However, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Premier Polyfilm’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 12% to 16%.

What does this mean?

Premier Polyfilm’s track record can be a valuable insight into its earnings performance, but it certainly doesn’t tell the whole story. While Premier Polyfilm has a good historical track record with positive growth and profitability, there’s no certainty that this will extrapolate into the future. You should continue to research Premier Polyfilm to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 September 2018. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



