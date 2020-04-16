Premise Data launches Health Sites Dataset to help in the fight against COVID-19, Provides data to NGOs, state and local governments for free

SAN FRANCISCO, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Data and analytics platform Premise Data is offering a free dataset for decision-makers at NGOs, aid organizations and local governments in order to help their efforts in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic. The dataset includes locations of over 36,000 sites in eight countries—Afghanistan, Brazil, Colombia, The Democratic Republic of the Congo, Nigeria, Philippines, Taiwan and Ukraine. The goal is to help government public-health officials and NGOs assess risk and vulnerabilities in the local health system in order to better make plans and allocate resources.

"Health facility registries in most low- and middle-income countries are incomplete, especially with regard to private sector facilities. By making this data publicly available, Ministries of Health and aid organizations can better target COVID-19 infection prevention and control efforts," said Chris Watson, Premise Data's business development manager of international development.

Premise has built a unique points-of-interest database: The detailed characteristics Premise is able to collect in hard-to-reach parts of the world are not available anywhere else. This dataset is continually updated with submissions from Premise's network of 1.8+ million users, ensuring that the data is always current and getting richer over time.

In addition to mapping each location, there is robust information about each health facility including:

Photos outside and inside of the health facility

Type of facility

Health facilities access to refrigeration

Types of vaccines available at the clinic

The days/hours vaccines are available

Quality of service

Explore the dataset here: www.premise.com/healthsites.

About Premise:

Premise helps customers unlock a world of ground-level data. By combining the power of a global network of on-the-ground Contributors with industry-leading data science and machine learning, Premise empowers decision makers with the high-quality, trustworthy data they need. Premise is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Washington, D.C., and Seattle. Find more information at www.premise.com.

