Premium Bond prize rate begins to tumble

The effective rate of interest paid on Premium bonds is dropping as savings deals start to tumble.

National Savings and Investments is reducing the number of top Premium Bond prizes available each month, slashing the effective “prize rate” from 4.65pc to 4.4pc from March.

The number of £100,000 prizes will fall from 91 to 85, and the number of £50,000 winners will decrease from 182 to 170. The odds of winning each month will remain the same, however, with two bond holders collecting the £1m each month.

It is the first reduction to the prize rate since 2020, following a string of increases.

The prize fund was increased to levels not seen since 1999 in August 2023, as the savings market climbed as a result of increases in the Bank Rate.

The Bank of England increased the rate at 14 consecutive meetings in an attempt to stifle inflation, before holding the rate at 5.25pc in September. The bank kept central rates at the same level at its most recent Monetary Policy Committee meeting in December.

NS&I had been improving its savings deals to keep up with the market and meet funding targets set by the Government. It launched a market-leading 6.2pc one-year fix last year, before it was pulled from the market in early October.

But experts warned this trend was now going into reverse and that the prize rate could continue to fall, after the Chancellor froze the NS&I’s fundraising target at £7.5bn at last year’s Autumn Statement.

Some 22 million savers hold Premium Bonds, making it the nation’s favourite savings deal.

Other NS&I offerings have already been cut, with the rates on the three-year “green” bond dropping from 5.7pc to 3.95pc in November.

Andrew Westhead, retail director at NS&I, said: “These changes reflect our requirement to strike a balance between the interests of our savers, taxpayers and the stability of the broader financial services sector.”

He continued: “In a dynamic savings market, it’s important that our rates are set at an appropriate position against those of our competitors as we work towards meeting our annual Net Financing target.”

The Treasury-backed savings scheme, which was launched by the government in 1957, operates like a tax-free easy-access savings account.

Each £1 bond is entered into the lottery each month, meaning that savers with more money in their account are more likely to win prizes. Each saver can hold up to £50,000 in the tax-free accounts, which are 100pc capital-secure.

Rates across savings products have begun to tumble as speculation grows that the Bank of England will cut the Bank Rate at least once this year.

The average one-year fixed rate on Thursday was just 4.75pc, while easy access accounts were offering an average of 3.16pc.

December 2023 saw the largest month-on-month cut in rates since February 2009, as the average one-year fix fell from 5.36pc to 5.13pc.

Laura Suter, of broker AJ Bell, said: “NS&I has opted to trim the rate rather than slash it. It will likely continue to bring rates down from here in small increments, as it gauges the popularity of Premium Bonds when savings rates are falling.”

She added: “But the only direction from here is down for rates from the government-backed provider. NS&I has already exceeded its fundraising target for the tax year. This is another sign for savers to shop around and nab the best rates before they fall further.”

Sarah Coles, of Hargreaves Lansdown said: “The coffers are full to bursting at NS&I. It doesn’t need to attract more cash, so it’s putting on the brakes, and Premium Bond holders are paying the price. If this doesn’t halt the flow of cash, there may well be more cuts on the cards.”

