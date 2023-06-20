Premium Bond prize rate hits 15-year high – putting big banks to shame

- Photodisc

National Savings & Investments has raised its Premium Bonds prize fund rate to 3.7pc, the highest level in 15 years.

An extra £39m in prizes will be available for the next Premium Bonds prize draw in July, but the chance of winning a prize will stay the same, at 24,000 to one.

Customers could have a better chance of winning the higher value prizes. For example, the number of £100,000 prizes will rise to 71 from 63, while the number of £50,000 prizes is up from 125 to 141.

The rate increase could add to the pressure banks are already under to reflect successive Bank Rate rises in the interest being offered to savers.

As it stands, interest on offer from many high street banks doesn’t come close to NS&I; the instant-access Everyday Saver accounts from both Barclays and Santander pay just 0.85pc. Elsewhere, the Halifax Instant Saver offers 1.3pc, while HSBC’s Flexible Saver pays 1.35pc.

The Treasury-backed savings banks ordinarily keeps rates below that of its competitors in an effort to avoid disrupting the market, and as such, Premium Bonds don’t offer a market-leading rate. This is currently 4.01pc from Principality Building Society, according to Moneyfacts.

What’s more, unlike other savings accounts, getting a return from Premium Bonds is not guaranteed, as it’s dependent on winning a prize. Its prize rate describes the overall amount of annual growth for all Premium Bond holders, including those who win £1m, and the many more who win nothing.

Dax Harkins, chief executive at NS&I, said: “This is now the sixth prize fund rate increase for Premium Bonds in just over a year, making it the highest it’s been in over 15 years.

“With the changes, we’re expecting to pay out more than £374m to winners in July with more higher-value prizes, meaning that, each month, more lives will be changed by Premium Bonds.”

The rate on NS&I’s Junior Isa will also rise from 3.4pc to 3.65pc.

