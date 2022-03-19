Premium Brands Holdings (TSE:PBH) Is Increasing Its Dividend To CA$0.70

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (TSE:PBH) will increase its dividend on the 19th of April to CA$0.70. The announced payment will take the dividend yield to 2.5%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Premium Brands Holdings' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. Before making this announcement, Premium Brands Holdings was paying out a fairly large proportion of earnings, and it wasn't generating positive free cash flows either. This is a pretty unsustainable practice, and could be risky if continued for the long term.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 86.4%. Assuming the dividend continues along the course it has been charting recently, our estimates show the payout ratio being 52% which brings it into quite a comfortable range.

Premium Brands Holdings Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The dividend has gone from CA$1.18 in 2012 to the most recent annual payment of CA$2.80. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 9.1% per annum over that time. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Earnings has been rising at 4.4% per annum over the last five years, which admittedly is a bit slow. Earnings are not growing quickly at all, and the company is paying out most of its profit as dividends. When the rate of return on reinvestment opportunities falls below a certain minimum level, companies often elect to pay a larger dividend instead. This is why many mature companies often have larger dividend yields.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Premium Brands Holdings' payments are rock solid. In the past the payments have been stable, but we think the company is paying out too much for this to continue for the long term. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. To that end, Premium Brands Holdings has 4 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

