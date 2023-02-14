Prentiss County couple accused of stealing truck from giant cross

Feb. 13—BOONEVILLE — A Rienzi couple are facing felony theft charges after they allegedly stole and antique truck from the shadow of a giant cross just off Highway 45.

The victim went to the Prentiss County Sheriff's Office on Feb. 6 to file a theft report. He said he left his 1983 Chevy pickup near The Cross at Blackland Crossing and Highway 45 early Sunday morning. When he returned about an hour later, at 7 a.m., the truck valued at $2,000 was gone.

The purloined pickup was recovered the next day. James Alton Jackson, 51, and Charlotte Jean Jackson, 55, both of Rienzi, were arrested and charged with felony taking of a motor vehicle.

During their initial appearances, Prentiss County Justice Court Judge Kimi Kitchens set bond at $10,000 apiece. Both have since bonded out of the county jail.

