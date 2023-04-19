Prentiss County man charged with sexual abuse of a child

Apr. 18—BOONEVILLE — A Prentiss County man already assigned to drug court has now been charged with two counts of the sexual abuse of a child.

The child's family went to the Prentiss County Sheriff's Office to file a complaint. As a result, affidavits were signed by the complainant and warrants were issued for William Michael Stacy, 29, of Booneville. Stacy was arrested on April 12 and charged with one count of sexual battery and one count of molesting — touching a child for lustful purposes.

He will be presented to the grand jury as a habitual offender due to his prior convictions of felony fleeing and sale of methamphetamine. A hold was also placed on him by the First Circuit District Drug Court.

During Stacy's initial appearance, a judge set his bond at $200,000. If he makes bond and is released, he has been ordered to have no contact with the victim, the victim's family or the victim's friends.

The Booneville Police Department assisted in the arrest.

