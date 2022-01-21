Prentiss County man held without bond for burglary

Jan. 21—BOONEVILLE — A man with an extensive criminal history is being held without bond following his latest arrest.

Joshua O'Neal Chandler, 34, of Baldwyn, was arrested Dec. 30, 2021, for the burglary of a dwelling in late November at a County Road 7030 residence in the Blackland community.

Because Chandler was out on a felony bond at the time of the burglary, Prentiss County Justice Court Judge Kimi Kitchens ordered him held without bond.

Chandler has also been charged with felony fleeing from a Dec. 6, 2021 incident in Baldwyn and the Sept. 28, 2021, burglary of a County Road 6011 residence and the Aug. 30, 2021, burglary of a County Road 6200 commercial building in the Ingram community.

Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar said the arrest is part of a joint investigation with Baldwyn police. Tolar said Chandler could be responsible for additional robberies in the city and county.

