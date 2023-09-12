Prep football: 50 high school players who had big games last week in the Sacramento area

A look at top high school football playmakers from last week’s action around the Sacramento area:

Thomas Albeck, Davis: Kicked his second game-winning field goal of the season, including a 48-yarder to beat Fairfield 27-26.

Jesse Morales-Beas, El Dorado: Had seven catches from Jason Wilson for 109 yards and two touchdowns and made 14 tackles in a three-point loss to East Nicolaus.

Lane Brown, Winters: Passed for 237 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 89 and two scores in a 49-16 win over Rio Vista.

Kaden Cavolt, Bear River: Returned the opening kickoff 85 yards for a touchdowns and scored on a reception and a run in a 37-27 win over Grace Davis.

Michael Cherry, Rosemont: Rushed for 220 yards and three touchdowns, made six tackles and had an interception in a 27-7 win over River City for a 4-0 start.

Chase Clary, Valley Christian: Had five receptions for 119 yards and four touchdowns in a win over Valley.

Brennan Collins, Mira Loma: Passed for 169 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 113 yards in a 48-6 win over Western Sierra.

Mavrik Collins, Rocklin: Caught two touchdowns, had a pick-6 on defense and earned Honor Bowl MVP honors in a 35-14 win over Manteca for a 4-0 start.

Chase Dinaburg, Rio Americano: Blocked two punts, one resulting in a safety, in a 49-0 in over Burbank for a 4-0 start.

Caleb Dixon, Jesuit: Caught a 66-yard touchdown pass from CJ Lee and returned a kickoff 99 yards in a 41-8 win over Christian Brothers.

Isaiah Ene, Granite Bay: Returned two interceptions for touchdowns and ran for one in a 51-14 win over Antelope.

Elijah Folau, Monterey Trail: Had 11 tackles in a 10-7 loss to Pittsburg.

Michael Hendricks, Natomas: Rushed for 121 yards and three touchdowns in a 44-20 win over Galt.

Ryan Hickey, Oak Ridge: Had 10 tackles against Clayton Valley Charter in a 4-0 start.

Markus Hoffman, Oak Ridge: In his first game of the season, the nose guard set a dominating defensive tone with two sacks in a 28-0 win over Clayton Valley Charter.

Kyle Holley, Wheatland: Has four interceptions in his team’s 3-1 start, two for touchdowns.

Jaden Jackson, West Park: Passed for 179 yards and three scores and ran for the game winner in a 34-30 win over Tokay of Lodi.

Luke Jeffers, Bear River: Had two sacks, three tackles for loss and eight total stops against Grace Davis.

Gio Jimenez, Winters: Rushed 21 times for 162 yards and three touchdowns and had nine tackles against Rio Vista.

Richard Johnson, Del Campo: Had 53 yards receiving, rushed for 70 yards and two scores, made seven tackles and had an interception in a 49-15 win over Woodland.

Ryan Jorgensen, Mesa Verde: Passed for three touchdowns in a win over San Juan for a 4-0 start.

Isaiah Langham, Rio Americano: Caught a touchdown pass while accumulating 56 yards in kickoff returns and 71 on punt returns in a 49-0 win over Burbank.

Mitchell Labrado, Laguna Creek: Passed for 281 yards and two touchdowns and engineered the winning drive to beat Pleasant Grove 27-24.

CJ Lee, Jesuit: Passed for 173 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 109 yards and a score in a 41-8 win over Christian Brothers.

Matt Long, Vista del Lago: Ran for a touchdown, made five tackles and scored on a pick-6 in a 28-7 win over Placer.

Ryder Lyons, Folsom: Tossed four touchdowns in a 49-7 win over Turlock.

Jaydan Marshall, East Nicolaus: Had 2½ sacks in a 25-22 win over El Dorado.

Leon Martin, Grant: Came off the bench to rush 37 times for 214 yards and a touchdown in a 22-21 win over Los Gatos.

Gavin McAllister, Delta: Completed all eight of his passes for 120 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-0 win over Millennium.

Cole McCracken, Whitney: Rushed 11 times for 186 yards and three touchdowns and had eight tackles in a 43-24 win over Heritage.

Dustin Philpott, Nevada Union: Passed for 226 yards and five touchdowns in a 58-34 win over River Valley.

Jameson Powell, Folsom: Caught two touchdown passes in a 49-7 win over Turlock.

Thomas Rominger, Valley Christian: Passed for 188 yards and five touchdowns and had 17 tackles in a 44-0 win over Valley.

Fred Robinson, Mesa Verde: Rushed six times for 160 yards and three scores in a win over San Juan.

Phoenix Rose, Whitney: Had two sacks, a safety and eight tackles in a 43-24 win over Heritage.

Breyden Rush, Del Oro: Had a pick-6 in a 39-7 win over Lincoln-Stockton.

Aaron Salas, Roseville: Rushed for 127 yards and four touchdowns in a 51-7 win over Lincoln.

Reeve Slone, Rocklin: Passed for 299 yards and four touchdowns to move the Thunder to 4-0.

Rigo Solano, West Park: Had 11 tackles in a win over previously unbeaten Tokay.

Kamarea Smith, Johnson: Passed for 141 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for two scores in a 50-8 win over Highlands.

Eric St. Onge, Sutter: Ran for a touchdown and had two sacks in a 14-7 win over Bradshaw Christian.

Dennis Syders, Marysville: Rushed 23 times for 231 yards and two touchdowns in a 14-7 win over Gridley.

Malachi Thompson, Colfax: Rushed for 105 yards and two touchdowns in a 22-21 overtime win at Union Mine.

Jeremiah Tuiileila, Grant: Had seven tackles, three for losses, and two sacks in a 22-21 win over Los Gatos.

Ian Van Winkle, Bear River: Blocked two punts in a 37-27 win over Grace Davis.

Landon Vander Kooi, Del Oro: Blocked a punt and recovered it for a touchdown and had an interception against Lincoln.

Jose Vasquez, East Nicolaus: Kicked the first game-winning field goal for the Spartans since 1998 in a 25-22 win over El Dorado.

Bubba Webb, Pioneer: Had four sacks and eight tackles total in a 22-16 win over Vallejo for a 3-1 start.

Jasen Womack, Oak Ridge: Rushed for 95 yards and a touchdown and returned an interception for a score to beat Clayton Valley Charter.

Isaac Zmerzlikar, Union Mine: Had two touchdowns, broke up three passes, made three tackles and made all three extra points in a 22-21 loss to Colfax.

