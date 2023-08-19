Prep football roundup: Casa Roble tops Placer; Folsom, Grant, Oak Ridge and Rocklin roll

A year ago, it was a shootout game to the end, a 37-35 conquest by Placer High School over Casa Roble in Auburn.

On Friday night in a season opener, Bee No. 11 Casa Roble beat No. 16 Placer 21-7 in a defensive effort in a battle of smaller-school powerhouse programs with CIF Sac-Joaquin Section championship aspirations.

Casa Roble led 21-0 on touchdown runs of 1 and 6 yards by Braylen Blevins and a 5-yard effort by Cole Owens. Owens and Dylan Richards each had interceptions as the Rams of Orangevale forced five turnovers. Placer reached the red zone five times but managed just seven points, a 1-yard touchdown run by Parker Kelley.

In other area games:

No. 1 Folsom 35, No. 7 Monterey Trail 0 — Ryder Lyons impressed in his varsity starting debut as the sophomore quarterback rushed for two touchdowns and passed for 188 yards, and the Mustangs were shut out for just the second time in the 20-year history of the program. Jaron Hodson scored on a defensive touchdown and Daymion Rivera had a four-yard score to make it 28-0 in the first quarter.

No. 2 Grant 52, McQueen 12 — Wayshawn Parker in his first game for the Pacers rushed for 135 yards and two scores and Kingston Lopa played big as a receiver and on defense to power the Pacers on the road in Reno, setting up a showdown at No. 3 Oak Ridge on Friday. Parker was a Bee All-Metro star at ElK Grove last season.

No. 3 Oak Ridge 54, Spanish Springs-Nv. 14 — Joaquin Graves-Mercado passed for 247 yards in his varsity debut and had a 22-yard touchdown pass to Aden Quan. Erick Orme rushed for 89 yards and three touchdowns while Jasen Womack ran for 106 yards and one TD on six carries to power the Trojans over the Cougars. It was 41-7 at the half. Oak Ridge had 565 yards of offense, 278 rushing and 287 passing.

No. 4 Granite Bay 29, No. 8 Elk Grove 7 — Carter Jackson rushed for 104 yards and two touchdowns, Isaiah Ene powered his way for 83 yards and Jack Marek returned a kickoff 99 yards to fuel the Grizzlies in Placer County. Backup quarterback Lucas Gruia completed 8 of 11 passes for 94 yards, including a 38-yard touchdown to Carson Perry-Smith to seal it.

No. 5 Rocklin 31, Turlock 3 — Derek Keeley rushed for two touchdowns, Reeve Sloan impressed in his varsity quarterback debut and John Correa set the tone on defense with his inspired play on the line as the Thunder avenged a 14-7 opening loss to the Bulldogs from last season.

No. 6 Del Oro 50, No. 19 Inderkum 34 — Caden Pinnick accounted for five touchdowns in a wide-open game that was 28-21 Del Oro at the half. Pinnick passed for four touchdowns, three to Tommy Poe, and had 305 yards of total offense. Rick Cole passed for 300 yards and four touchdowns for Inderkum, three to Lono Chateau.

No. 10 Vacaville 43, Davis 0 — Brody Fortunati passed for 321 yards and four touchdowns, two to Levi West, and Cristian Diosado ran for 64 yards and two scores to power the Bulldogs over the visiting Blue Devils.

No. 12 Christian Brothers 26, Reno 6 — William Littlejohn passed for two touchdowns, Deakon Holden had one scoring pass, Shawn Underwood caught two TDs, Ezekial Castex rushed for more than 100 yards and a score and Mason Vicari had four sacks for the Falcons on the road.

Manteca 42, No. 14 Vista del Lago 35 — Bryson Davis scored four rushing touchdowns, including a 41-yarder with 1:30 to go to lift the powerhouse Buffaloes past the Eagles, who were led by John Koett and Matt Long. Koett passed for 354 yards and five touchdowns, four to Long, who had five catches for 226 yards. Matt Werpy had five catches for 116 yards and a score for Vista.

No. 15 Woodcreek 44, Franklin 7 — Austin Katapodis had touchdown passes of 15 yards to Gio Akyuz and 20 yards to Joey Nielsen. Katapodis also ran for a 4-yard score to power the Timberwolves on the road. Hakeem Anderson had a 12-yard touchdown run and Brody Krupp a 52-yarder to make it 29-0 in the third quarter.

No. 18 Sheldon 26, No. 17 Capital Christian 7 — James Kamara rushed for 122 yards and two touchdowns, Malakai Savage ran for 74 yards and a score with two tackles for a loss on defense, and Damarea Harden rushed for 104 yards and reached the end zone as the Huskies won on the road.

No. 23 Twelve Bridges 41, Nevada Union 20 — Nathan Crawford scored six touchdowns, including five rushing in the first half to make it 35-13 as the Ragin’ Rhinos rolled in Grass Valley. Ryan Wanger had an interception and 15 tackles for Twelve Bridges.

Woodland Christian 15, No. 25 Bradshaw Christian 14 — Trailing 14-0 entering the fourth quarter, the host Cardinals charged back on a touchdown run by Gabe Sanchez and a Sanchez 20-yard scoring strike to Carter Lang with two minutes to play. Sanchez then won it with a 2-point conversion run in a battle of small-school powerhouse programs.

Pleasant Grove 30, Lodi 14 — A 96-yard kickoff return by Marcus Tillotson and an 88-yard scoring burst by Caden Bemis fueled the Eagles’ road win over the Flames. Cole Davis accounted for two scores, including a touchdown pass to Charlemagne Johle for Pleasant Grove.

Yuba City 45, Natomas 12 — Cesar Gonzalez set the defensive tone with six sacks, setting a Sacramento-area record and tying a Sac-Joaquin Section record. Xavier Butler had a 45-yard fumble return for a score and Anthony Young rushed for 79 yards and two scores to power the Honkers.

No. 21 West Park 35, No. 22 Laguna Creek 20 — Jaden Jackson had a touchdown strike of 25 yards to Mason Johnson, who also caught a 24-yarder from Jackson Hanan, and Westin Wade had a 1-yard score for a 21-0 lead as the Panthers of Roseville won on the road. Hanan also hit Ryan Sisson for an 84-yard touchdown to make it 28-7.

Rio Americano 43, McClatchy 0 — Mac Hausman rushed for two touchdowns, Antonio Saucedo had 105 yards receiving and a score, and Isaiah Langham returned three punts for touchdowns, though only one counted as the Raiders rolled the Lions for their first shutout in six seasons.

Rosemont 31, Del Campo 28 — Michael Cherry rushed for four touchdowns and Wesley Johnson had an 80-yard kickoff return to spark the Wolverines over the Cougars.

Bear River 52, Kennedy 0 — Cole Stowers had a 6-yard touchdown pass to Zach Smith and a 29-yarder to Ben Barley. Blake Simming rushed for 105 yards and one touchdown while Kaden Cavolt ran for 74 yards and a score for the Bruins. Elijah Hickman, Barley and Ethan Smith also had touchdown runs for Bear River.

Roseville 49, Oakmont 14 — Ethan Edson rushed for 155 yards and two touchdowns, Joel Bradley had two scores, including a 50-yard punt return, and Clark Nielsen and Luke Donahoe each had an interception to power the Tigers in a rivalry game dating back to 1965.

Galt 14, Franklin-Stockton 6 — Kayson Jones had a punt return for a touchdown and ran for one to give first-year coach Jason Burgin his first Warriors victory.

Other scores:

Whitney 38, Antelope 14

Marysville 44, Woodland 0

Union Mine 23, Bella Vista 15

Vanden 22, Cosumnes Oaks 20

Wood 19, Dixon 8

Rodriguez 43, Sacramento 33

Pioneer 22, River Valley 6

Golden Sierra 35, Valley 22

Rio Linda 38, Center 32

Delta 50, San Juan 0

Wheatland 55, South Tahoe 12

Lindhurst 34, Florin 6

Bear Creek 30, Burbank 6

Modesto Christian 50, Esparto 13

Amador 46, Foresthill 20

Truckee 35, Colfax 24