PrEP, the HIV prevention pill, now 100% free for the insured

Sigrid Forberg
·3 min read
PrEP, the HIV prevention pill, now 100% free for the insured
PrEP, the HIV prevention pill, now 100% free for the insured

A life-changing drug that can reduce the risk of getting HIV by as much as 99% is now completely free for millions of Americans.

While PrEP itself has been free for several months, people were still being charged out-of-pocket fees for bloodwork and other costs.

So in July, the federal government told health insurers they had just weeks to cancel all cost sharing — and the deadline has passed.

That means just about everyone who can afford health insurance no longer has to pay extra for protection.

Health insurers hustle to cover costs

Serious &#92; businessmen sit in office look at laptop screens.
fizkes / Shutterstock

On July 19, the federal government told health insurers they had just 60 days to start covering all costs of receiving either of the approved HIV-prevention pills — namely, Truvada and Descovy.

That’s everything from the initial doctor’s visit to all follow-up bloodwork and medical appointments.

Insurance providers had already been required to stop charging out-of-pocket fees for the medication by Jan. 1.

Between 2015 and 2019, as the use of PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) became more widespread, the U.S. saw an 8% drop in the annual rate of HIV transmissions, the CDC says.

But the uptake hasn’t been as fast as it could be. The CDC once estimated that 1.1 million Americans could benefit from the drug; it reported in May that some 285,000 people are actually using it.

Access may get harder for the uninsured

Blurry clinic
CCL STUDIO / Shutterstock

The change is great news for those with health insurance coverage who may have held off on getting a prescription because of the additional costs.

At the same time, accessing PrEP may soon become much more difficult for people without insurance.

Gilead, the manufacturer of both Truvada and Descovy, is planning policy changes next year that are expected to drain funding from frontline clinics serving low-income communities.

“It’s going to put a lot of our programs in serious harm’s way at best,” Jim Pickett, senior director of prevention advocacy and gay men’s health at AIDS Foundation Chicago, told NBC. “Some of them will be decimated and destroyed.”

Other treatments covered free of charge

Male patient having consultation with doctor.
Chinnapong / Shutterstock

The new requirements for health insurers come courtesy of an “A” rating for PrEP by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force.

Under the Affordable Care Act, any preventative service granted an A or B rating by the task force must be totally covered by almost all insurers for the good of the country.

Other procedures free of charge for people with a health insurance plan include:

  • Screening for depression, diabetes, cholesterol, obesity, various cancers, HIV and sexually transmitted infections.

  • Counseling and medication to help people off drugs and tobacco and embrace healthy eating.

If you need help covering medical costs

Two men sitting on a couch, looking seriously at a smartphone.
Gorodenkoff / Shutterstock

Unfortunately, health insurance itself is far from free, but you may have a few options to reduce your premiums.

In addition to choosing a higher deductible or higher copays, your most powerful tool with marketplace plans is simply shopping around. The Insurance Information Institute recommends comparing at least three quotes to ensure you don’t end up overpaying.

That’s easy enough to do using a quote comparison site. All you’ll have to do is answer a few questions and then review your options.

You can use the same approach to slash your other insurance premiums. Switching to a different auto insurance policy could reduce your costs by up to $1,000 a year. And you could trim a similar amount from your homeowners insurance bill, as well.

Finally, if you can afford it and you have dependents who rely on your income, consider pouring any excess savings into an affordable life insurance policy. It's much better to take out a policy while you're younger and healthier, as you're less likely to be denied coverage and more likely to lock in a low rate.

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Fifth Third names company leader to newly created officer position

    Fifth Third Bank has named a nearly two-decade bank veteran as its first climate risk officer. Downtown Cincinnati-based Fifth Third (Nasdaq: FITB), the largest locally based bank and the ninth-largest U.S.-based consumer bank, appointed Michele Mullins to the newly created role. Mullins will be in charge of teaming with others at Fifth Third to identify and measure risks tied to climate change and mitigate them, partnering across the enterprise to identify and gauge physical and transition risks.

  • Germany on Course for Three-Way Coalition, Led by Scholz

    Sep.26 -- Olaf Scholz of the Social Democrats claimed a mandate to lead Germany's next government in an unprecedentedly tight election to decide who will lead Europe’s biggest economy. Scholz’s SPD is set to win 25.6% of the votes, according to a projection by ZDF on Sunday, while the Christian Democrats under Armin Laschet are set for 24.4%. The fragmented political landscape means three parties would be needed to secure a majority in the German parliament for the first time in decades. Chad Thomas reports on Bloomberg Television.

  • Biden got his coronavirus booster on live TV while taking reporters' questions

    Biden is eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech booster shot because he's over 65 and it's been more than 6 months since his second Pfizer shot.

  • Analytics Startup Amplitude Given $35 Reference Price by Nasdaq

    (Bloomberg) -- Data analytics startup Amplitude Inc. was assigned a reference price of $35 a share by Nasdaq as it prepares for its trading debut in a direct listing.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignThe shares will begin trading Tuesday without Amplitude raising an

  • Is It Time to Pare Back Withdrawal Rates in Retirement?

    The 4% rule, a popular theory, says one can safely spend down 4% of their portfolio annually, increasing each year with inflation, during one’s retirement. The participants were John Rekenthaler and Hong Cheng of Morningstar, Jonathan Guyton of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors, and Michael Finke of the American College of Financial Services. Before I get into what they said, I want to share my perspective on the topic of spending in retirement.

  • Sixteen-year-old Weaver High freshman dies in Hartford shooting while visiting the memorial of close friend killed just a month ago

    A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot overnight in the North End of Hartford while he was visiting a memorial to a teenage friend who died in gunfire just a month ago. Waldemar Santiago, a freshman at Weaver High School who lived off Barbour Street in the North End, was shot at about 1:10 a.m. Monday outside 89 Martin St. in a drive-by shooting. It’s the same spot where 17-year-old Juan Bautista ...

  • ‘Helpless’: Months after getting COVID-19, Boise teen struggles with lingering symptoms

    There is still a lack of information on kids with long COVID.

  • COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in Missouri on Sept. 27

    More than 700 new coronavirus cases were reported on Monday.

  • Rolls-Royce Lands $2.6 Billion U.S. Air Force Engine Contract. The Stock Soars.

    Shares in Rolls-Royce, which sells turbines and engines for passenger jets and military aircraft, increased more than 10% Monday after the U.K.-listed company signed a valuable U.S. military engine deal and agreed to a landmark disposal. The London-based company said it had been selected to provide engines to the U.S. Air Force. The deal, worth up to $2.6 billion, will mean the American-made Rolls-Royce F-130 engine will power the B-52 Stratofortress for the next 30 years.

  • For Many Gay Men, PrEP Is Everything While Undetectable Is Not Enough

    National Gay Men's HIV/AIDS Awareness Day is a good time to question why the community isn't utilizing a holistic approach against the epidemic.

  • Republican Senators Block Bill to Keep Government Funded

    A stopgap bill rejected by the U.S. Senate would have extended funding to keep the government running through Dec. 3.

  • Why MercadoLibre Stock Got Chopped Today

    Shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) fell today even though there was no news out on the Latin American e-commerce company. Instead, it was one of a number of high-growth stocks that pulled back sharply today as investors were spooked by fears of rising Treasury yields, which entice investors away from growth stocks and into other options like bonds. MercadoLibre stock finished the day down 5.4% while the 10-year Treasury yield rose 1.6% to 1.48%.

  • How Much Work Are You Really Supposed to Do at Work?

    Most offices have eight-hour workdays—how many of those hours are we really supposed to be working? We asked a productivity expert, a psychologist, a labor journalist, and a boss.

  • Northwestern Mutual Long-Term Care Insurance Review

    Long-term care encompasses a variety of services that may be necessary for people who have disabilities or debilitating health conditions. The need for it can arise for anyone at any time. Long-term care is different from other kinds of healthcare … Continue reading → The post Northwestern Mutual Long-Term Care Insurance Review appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Chile to lift state of emergency as vaccines beat back COVID infections

    The state of emergency, an extraordinary administrative measure approved by Congress early in 2020, had allowed the government to impose night-time curfews and forced quarantines on hard-hit districts amid the worst of the outbreak. "During the last three months...the health situation ...has evolved favorably, with a very significant reduction in infections, active cases, hospitalizations and deaths," President Sebastian Pinera told reporters. Chile has spearheaded one of the world's fastest and most successful vaccination drives, with nearly three-quarters of its population fully vaccinated, according to a Reuters tally.

  • Democrats pass new Oregon congressional map after GOP walkout ends

    The state Legislature on Monday passed a new congressional map that would draw four districts for Democrats, one for Republicans and one potentially competitive seat.

  • COVID surging among Ohio's youth

    COVID-19's Delta variant is sending more young people into Ohio hospitals than ever before.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: The recent spike is putting a major strain on healthcare systems. It's also threatening Ohio's ability to keep children in classrooms.Nationwide Children's Hospital chief medical officer Dr. Rustin Morse told Axios that COVID hospitalizations were a "non-issue" in the spring and summer — then

  • Flu Season and Covid: How to Navigate a Potential ‘Twindemic’

    Flu season is approaching and health experts expect it to be worse than last year. WSJ’s Felicia Schwartz explains why this could be an earlier and more severe season and what precautions people can take during the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

  • KY lands its largest economic development project: 5,000 jobs and $5.8B investment

    Hardin County will be the site of two new plants manufacturing batteries for Ford’s electric vehicles. They are expected to employ 5,000 workers.

  • Will Smith wants to change 'defund the police' to 'defund the bad police'

    Will Smith wants to change 'defund the police' to 'defund the bad police'