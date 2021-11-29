How to prep for power outages during the winter
Here are some items you will need during a power outage.
A Hawaii-based photographer was astonished Friday to spot a 15-foot great white shark swimming toward him off Kona on the Big Island.
Divers off the coast of New Zealand came face to face with a giant sea worm that was almost 30-foot long. The creature is called a pyrosome, and while it might look intimidating, it’s actually perfectly safe to approach. Pyrosomes are part of a family of sea creatures known as tunicates or “sea squirts”. They’ve … The post Divers discovered a horrifying 26-foot sea worm that only comes out at night appeared first on BGR.
The chemicals cause cancer, liver damage and vaccine immunity.
Polar bears are adjusting their diet to cope with the loss of sea ice, and starting to hunt land animals. Find out more.
Nitrates are the main culprit, just as they are in many of the region's springs.
More than 70,000 European green crabs have been captured and removed from the Lummi Sea Pond recently, Tribal council said.
The troublesome tree is being killed with fire, it will be banned and there are bounties. Is it enough to stop the tree's wild spread?
Just minutes from the California border sits a sun-drenched town in Nevada that wants nothing to do with its neighbor to the west.
Researchers found rare trees and fungi after the devastating fires. They learned bears hunker down. And they know the cycle could repeat itself.
The most recent was reported the morning of Saturday, Nov. 27.
On November 29, 1991, a Californian highway was struck with blinding waves of dust, causing 104 vehicles to crash.
The heaviest snowfall, 2 to 4 inches based on National Weather Service models, will accumulate in Marinette and Oconto counties.
Here is a list of 10 things that have changed during the pandemic.
Tens of thousands of people in Scotland and northern England remained without power Sunday after a storm brought sleet, subzero temperatures and disruptions across much of the U.K. Icy gusts caused power cuts around the border between Scotland and England, with Northern Powergrid saying it recorded 1,100 instances of damage requiring significant repairs. It said it was trying to restore service to 40,000 customers, while the SP Energy Networks said 21,000 customers remained without power Sunday.
The quake occurred at 5:52 a.m. (1052 GMT) and its epicenter was in the Amazon region, 42 kilometers (26 miles) north northwest of the city of Barranca. It had a magnitude of 7.5, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Part of a 16th century church in La Jalca district in the Amazon region collapsed and three people were lightly injured, Mayor Walter Culqui told Peru's RPP radio.
Eminent domain. Damage to farmland. Safety. These are some concerns Iowans have raised about two proposed carbon capture pipelines in the state.
Thirty endangered white rhinos arrived in Rwanda on Monday after a long journey from South Africa in a Boeing 747, conservationists said, hailing it as the largest single transfer of the species ever undertaken.
Metro Detroit received two to four inches of snow on Saturday. Here are some of the region's totals.
On Feb. 18, 2020, in Seoul, South Korea, people wearing face masks pass an electric screen warning about COVID-19. AP Photo/Ahn Young-joonThe coronavirus disease, known as COVID-19, is a frightening reminder of the imminent global threat posed by emerging infectious diseases. Although epidemics have arisen during all of human history, they now seem to be on the rise. In just the past 20 years, coronaviruses alone have caused three major outbreaks worldwide. Even more troubling, the duration betw
Residents in the Southwest may be preparing to flip the calendars to the typically cooler month of December, but a building dome of high pressure has had different ideas - an autumn heat wave. The blast of record-challenging warmth began over the weekend, and experts say upcoming seasonal winds will only enhance the sweltering conditions. The stretch of record-challenging warmth officially became a heat wave after the high temperatures remained abnormally high for more than two days. The enhance