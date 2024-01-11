Preparation key in helping Johnson County officials respond to area's worst winter storm in 13 years

Semi trucks lined up along a snow-covered Interstate 80 near Oxford, Iowa during a winter storm on Jan. 9, 2024. Jackknifed trailers and other motorists led to gridlock throughout the afternoon and evening during the storm.

Prior preparation prevents poor performance.

For Johnson County emergency crews, a well-thought-out plan may have saved lives and hours of work Tuesday and into Wednesday.

Cars were in ditches. Semi-truck trailers jack-knifed. More than a foot of snow fluttered in droves, throwing the county into a tizzy.

Johnson County Emergency Management Director Dave Wilson was one of hundreds of public employees who spent a "very long" day on Tuesday coordinating county response efforts and helping rescue stranded motorists, truck drivers and even other local and county personnel.

A large winter storm blanketed Johnson County with 15 inches of snow in a 36-hour span, forcing many officials to gear up and head out. The Iowa State Patrol responded to nearly 250 crashes across the state, though no fatalities were reported. Locally, the Johnson County Sheriff's Office responded to 23 car accidents and received 165 calls for assistance.

The onslaught of the year's first winter storm brought back a wave of memories.

"We haven't seen anything like this since the 2011 blizzard," Wilson told the Press-Citizen. "This is the second-largest snow event that we've had since I've been here."

Wilson clocked in at 9 a.m. on Tuesday and finally found his way back home some 17 hours later, at 2 a.m. Wednesday morning. He didn't get to bed until almost 6 a.m.

He spent much of his day in the Oxford area, sorting out calls for service along I-80 and coordinating efforts to keep roads clear for interstate detours. He helped pull drivers from ditches seven times, calling on the winch attached to the front bumper of his emergency management vehicle.

Wilson said many of his coworkers and colleagues clocked nearly 24-hour long shifts Tuesday, working plows, fixing downed power lines, or helping stranded motorists.

Many crews began work at 4 a.m. on Tuesday. Some didn't get a reprieve until 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

Winter weather reduced visibility to near zero in Johnson County at times during a winter storm on Jan. 9, 2024. More than a foot of snow fell on the area over a 30-hour period.

Why'd motorists have such trouble in Johnson County?

Wilson pegged two things responsible for Tuesday's alarming number of incidents.

First, the timing of the snowfall was impeccable, and not in a good way.

"There was all this hype leading up to it," he said.

But by noon on Tuesday, almost 18 hours after the snow began, most reports had only measured four to six inches of snow. A slow-developing system fooled a few brave souls, tempting them to venture outdoors.

"(They) started checking the DOT cameras and other cameras and went 'Oh, it doesn't look that bad. I'm going to venture out,'" Wilson said. "Any type of encouragement like that just lulled people into a false sense of security."

The brunt of the storm struck Iowa City around 1 p.m. Tuesday, Wilson said, and dumped somewhere around a foot of snow in six to eight hours. Falling snow at that high rate meant visibility was non-existent at times. The snow also bounced between light and heavy throughout the day, contributing to that false sense of security.

Though they made up a very small portion of folks, reckless and out-of-place drivers were behind the wheel as the worst of the snow hit, "driving way too fast for conditions," Wilson said.

Others were simply unlucky.

A car sits in a ditch in Johnson County during a winter storm on Jan. 9, 2024. In the county, law enforcement responded to more than 125 drivers who were involved in crashes or slid into ditches.

"They're either stuck in traffic or they're in a two-wheel drive Prius or a small sedan that has no business being in that type of heavy, wet, slushy road conditions," Wilson said. "Then one small error and you're pulled into a drift or the ditch."

Collaboration and protocols were key

Emergency management and other county resources stayed in contact with area communities leading up to the storm, coordinating a plan and spreading word that government buildings would be closed.

Officials stressed the importance of staying home and avoiding travel.

"We don't say those things lightly," Wilson said. "There's a reason we emphasize those things: For the benefit of life and safety. And we can't stress that enough when those incidents occur, it jeopardizes the person that's getting put in peril and jeopardizes every rescuer that has to go bail them out."

Traffic flows near the Interstate-80 interchange Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024 in Coralville, Iowa.

Interstate travel causes headaches

Chaos reigned on I-80 in Johnson County.

From Tuesday morning and into Wednesday, area police received 37 calls for service just along I-80 in Johnson County. Crashes along I-80 made up more than 20% of all calls to the county 911 office.

"We had people in the semis run interstate speeds in nine to 13 inches of snow with little visibility and poor reaction time," Wilson said. "So you can draw your conclusion on what that outcome looks like. It's exactly what you saw (on Tuesday)."

By Wednesday morning, the frequency of stopped traffic along I-80 and plummeting overnight temperatures meant that ice and snow had stuck to the Iowa City stretch of I-80 despite furious efforts by DOT personnel.

Johnson County Emergency Management Director Dave Wilson's Chevy Tahoe, equipped with lights and a winch for towing, during a winter storm on Jan. 9, 2024.

Preparation key in county safety efforts

The county didn't have nearly as thorough of an emergency response plan for the 2011 blizzard or as many resources in place as they do today. The county didn't have as many four-wheel-drive vehicles, either.

The rural areas were hit hard 13 years ago. That felt completely different on Tuesday.

"Night and day differences in preparation," Wilson said. "We were much more prepared this time than we were in 2011."

The 2011 blizzard also dropped around a foot of snow, but more plows in rural areas in the evening helped make things run smoothly in 2024.

More is on the way

Unfortunately, another winter storm is headed toward the area yet again, with officials predicting nearly 10 inches of snow throughout Friday and into Saturday.

If the week's first snowstorm taught the county anything, one can never be too prepared. Mother Nature often comes out on top, emergency crews just hope to slow her.

"We got policies and plans in place and we implemented those policies and plans," Wilson said. "Even with that, it was still a very challenging day for many people."

Ryan Hansen covers local government and crime for the Press-Citizen. He can be reached at rhansen@press-citizen.com or on X, formerly known as Twitter, @ryanhansen01.

This article originally appeared on Iowa City Press-Citizen: How Johnson County dealt with the 'worst winter storm since 2011'