Preparations underway for 40th annual Thanksgiving Day meal

Nov. 9—ANDERSON — Preparations are underway for the 40th annual Thanksgiving Day dinner in Anderson started, in part, by a radio show.

The annual Thanksgiving Day dinner was started in 1982 by the Rev. J.T. Menifee in conjunction with a WHBU radio show, "Gospel Highlight Hour." Except for the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, it's been an annual event.

Meals will be provided from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 23, with volunteers arriving at 6 a.m.

James Warner has been organizing the event for many years and is planning to provide 1,500 meals, the same number as in 2022.

"Things are coming along good," Warner said Wednesday. "Everyone who helped last year will be back this year. The community has always supported the effort."

This year Warner is adding a new project and is planning to distribute toys and bicycles to children for the Christmas holiday.

He said that event is set for Dec. 17 and people can make donations at the Thanksgiving Day dinner.

Warner said Hoosier Park Racing & Casino is providing the turkeys, and six local businesses and churches are preparing the side dishes.

Once again, the Anderson High School boys basketball team and some members of the girls basketball team have volunteered.

Warner said as in previous years, members of the Anderson Police Department will assist in delivering meals.

The deadline to arrange to have a meal delivered is 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 20, by calling 765-648-6868.

Donations may be mailed to Thanksgiving Day Dinner, P.O. Box 3006, Anderson, IN 46018-3006.

Warner said these churches and businesses are helping in preparing the meal: Anderson Zion Baptist Church (green beans and dressing), Bethesda Baptist Church (corn), Friendship Baptist Church (yams), New Zion Baptist Church (cornbread and white bread), Peerless Lodge No. 32 (mashed potatoes) and Texas Roadhouse (1,500 rolls).

Donations are also being sought for the annual Cops & Kids program through the Anderson Fraternal Order of Police that has been on-going for several decades.

Last year the annual Cops & Kids were able to provide a Christmas shopping spree to 118 children.

The Anderson Fraternal Order of Police has begun the process of accepting donations. Coordinator Kenny Davenport said the goal is to raise between $20,000 and $25,000 for the annual program.

He said approximately $16,000 has been raised.

The goal is to provide Christmas for at least 118 children with a spending limit of $125.

Davenport said the intention is to again provide each family with a dinner, depending on the donations received

Contributors to the Cops & Kids program include Meijer, Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, Old National Bank and the city of Anderson.

"Those are our biggest contributors," Davenport said.

The Indiana Department of Child Services selects the children that will participate in the Cops & Kids program and sets up the schedule for the shopping.

The Anderson Police Department for many years have participated in "No Shave November" with donations going to the program.

Donations can be made by dropping off checks at the Anderson Police Department or mailing to Anderson FOP #48, P.O. Box, 948, Anderson, IN 46015.

Online donations can be made at FOP48.com

