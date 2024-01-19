Preparations underway for Uzhgorod meeting between Yermak, Kuleba, and Szijjártó

Ukraine’s Presidential chief-of-staff Andriy Yermak held a phone conversation with Hungary’s Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, the Presidential Office reported on Jan. 19.

They discussed the preparation for a meeting scheduled for Jan. 29 in Uzhgorod. On the Ukrainian side, Yermak and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba will participate.

“We are geared towards open dialogue regarding the discussion of bilateral relations between our countries,” said Yermak.

The Head of the Presidential Office also thanked Szijjarto for Hungary’s participation in the meeting of advisors on national security and foreign policy advisors of countries regarding the implementation of the Peace Formula, which took place in Davos.

Previously, it was reported that on Jan. 29, Kuleba and Yermak will meet Szijjarto in Uzhgorod. The negotiations will build on recent political contacts between the two countries.

Oleh Nikolenko, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson, said the main discussion points would include organizing a meeting between the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and the Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orban, to advance crucial decisions for Ukraine in the European Union and promote comprehensive bilateral relations.

On Dec. 21, Orban mentioned receiving an invitation from the President of Ukraine and accepting it.

