Preparations underway for winter storm, snow expected at low elevations in Central California
Rain, wind, and snow are expected across the San Joaquin Valley this weekend, causing concerns for our roadways.
Rain, wind, and snow are expected across the San Joaquin Valley this weekend, causing concerns for our roadways.
The stories you need to start your day: A major snowstorm in the Northeast, a Golden Globes preview and more in today's edition of The Yodel newsletter
Over 28,000 Amazon shoppers agree — these snow boots are a winter must-have.
Bachelor Nation is no stranger to La Quinta Resort & Club, the venue where "The Golden Wedding" was held.
For two years, Netflix subscribers have been able to download tons of mobile games, all included for free with their subscription. Netflix has developed more than 75 mobile games, boasting popular IPs like Grand Theft Auto, Love Is Blind, Monument Valley and Oxenfree, among many others. Now, Netflix could potentially be exploring ways to generate revenue from its gaming business, a recent report suggests.
Treat yourself while sticking to your New Year's budget resolutions!
Also on mega markdown: the viral Bissell Little Green vac for $35 off, white-gold-plated earrings for over $130 off and so much more.
Yahoo Sports NBA reporter Jake Fischer is joined by Yahoo Sports NBA writer Dan Devine to talk through the two spectacular games from last night and start discussing the trade landscape as the deadline nears.
The Mariners are reportedly working on another trade with the Rays.
Both teams are 7-7 against the total this season.
The Golden Globes, hosted by Jo Koy, are back after a bumpy few years. The awards show has found a new owner, new network, producers and a more diverse group of voters.
'Doesn't give me hat hair!' raved a fan of this cool cap.
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season!
The 2024 awards season kicks off this weekend with the 81st Golden Globe Awards.
If you didn't keep up with every awards-worthy TV show or movie this year (and really, who could?) then we've got you covered.
Victor Wembanyama had a number of ridiculous highlights in Thursday's loss to the Bucks.
Over 18,000 shoppers say this gadget makes the chore so much easier.
With its telescoping handle, swivel head and LED lights, this tool is about to make your winter mornings a lot more pleasant.
An international law firm that works with companies affected by security incidents has experienced its own cyberattack that exposed the sensitive health information of hundreds of thousands of data breach victims. San Francisco-based Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe said last week that hackers stole the personal information and sensitive health data of more than 637,000 data breach victims from a file share on its network during an intrusion in March 2023. Orrick works with companies that are hit by security incidents, including data breaches, to handle regulatory requirements, such as obtaining victims' information in order to notify state authorities and the individuals affected.
More than 20,000 electric scooters belonging to Superpedestrian will be auctioned off later this month, along with other equipment from the startup's U.S. operations, after closing its doors December 31. Two "global online auction" listings have appeared on the website of Silicon Valley Disposition, an online market for "surplus assets," which will feature scooters and other paraphernalia from cities Superpedestrian operated in, like Seattle, Los Angeles and New York City. Superpedestrian initially got into the shared scooter business -- which it called Link -- in 2020 when it acquired "substantially all" of the assets of Boston-based Zagster, part of a wave of consolidation during the COVID-19 pandemic.
While the trend isn't new, it's evolved from its origins in a newspaper column to an app format that pops up around the new year.