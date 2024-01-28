'Prepare for adult life.' Free career services for disabled youth in Hyannis

A student with a disability had failed his state Registry of Motor Vehicles driving test because he was denied accommodation to take the test. But Patrick Phipps, at Cape Organization for Rights of the Disabled, said he made a call to the Americans with Disabilities Act coordinator at the registry and was able to secure another test for the student, after some negotiation.

CORD, as the Hyannis nonprofit is known, is one of 10 centers for independent living in Massachusetts, working in the region since 1984 to help and support those with disabilities, especially young people.

Students with disabilities can be in the special education program until the age of 22 and after that they are on their own, said Cathy Taylor, CORD Director of Services.

“We don’t want them to be sitting in their home with nothing to do and no plans just because no one thought to help them prepare for adult life," Taylor said. "So our youth programs get them ready for what happens after high school.”

What are the youth services offered at CORD?

CORD youth services focuses on getting youth ready to face adult life.

According to Taylor, CORD helps them with career assessments and developing necessary skills to get to their desired career.

“They can take an assessment online to figure out what they want to do, what skills they have and what skills they might need,” said Taylor.

“We teach them about being safe, how to network, how to do a job interview, workplace etiquette, all the soft skills that employers really love to have in their employees and it’s all free services,” she said.

Transition to Adulthood advocates Marissa Cabido and Patrick Phipps lead a learner's driving permit class Thursday afternoon at the Cape Organization for Rights of the Disabled office in Hyannis.

What is the Transition to Adulthood program?

The Transition to Adulthood advocates work with students who are transitioning from special education to adult life, whether they want to go into adult services, employment or secondary education.

The program is open to students with disabilities ages 14 to 21 who attend public, private, or residential schools on Cape Cod and the Islands and have an individual education plan or a 504 Plan. Home-schooled students can also participate in this program.

“Support is the biggest service we offer and we help students become more confident in themselves and the decisions that they might make in life,” said Marissa Cabido, senior Transition to Adulthood program advocate.

Important life skills such as traveling independently, budgeting and filling out housing applications are some of the skill-building offered.

The program also offers services to family members.

Advocating on behalf of the students when needed is also part of the program.

For the program, students come in for individual services, and currently 32 students are enrolled in the program. According to Taylor, CORD has the capacity to enroll many more.

What is Work, Readiness and Preparation program?

In Work, Readiness and Preparation program, students can explore and learn about careers, workplace etiquette, networking, finding a job and more.

Rather than individual services, students in the WRAP program have classes as well.

The program is open to youth with disabilities between the ages of 14 and 21 who are in high school or post-secondary school and who are interested in exploring potential careers.

The program has outreach initiatives at Falmouth High School, Sandwich High School, Upper Cape Regional Technical High School, Cape Cod Regional Technical High School, and Sturgis charter high schools. But student from any of the schools on Cape Cod are eligible for the services.

“We also have a limited amount of paid internships for students coming into the WRAP program,” said Taylor.

Access to health care and counseling resources are a dire need

According to Taylor, access to community health care is the number one problem for people with disabilities.

“A lot of doctors are not accepting service insurances including MassHealth and the majority of the people with disabilities have MassHealth as they can't always get other insurance services,” said Taylor.

“It's a struggle to get good health care and finding a primary care physician that fits the needs right now is a nightmare.”

Proper access to counseling and similar resources for people with disabilities is another gap Cape Cod needs to address, she said.

The Cape Cod Times is providing this coverage for free as a public service. Please take a moment to support local journalism by subscribing.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Cape disabled young people prepare for what happens after high school