How to prepare for coronavirus: The shopping list for your own home quarantine kit

As the coronavirus outbreak continues, many Americans are preparing to quarantine themselves.

So far, the only people officially quarantined are those with confirmed coronavirus cases and those who have come in contact with carriers. That includes passengers on a Diamond Princess cruise ship and some residents of a Washington state nursing home where four residents have died.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has required some U.S. citizens who returned from China to be quarantined for 14 days. But local communities may have reason to respond to "severe" disruptions as the situation evolves, as the CDC said last week.

That has led many Americans to begin preparing for an extended stay at home, whether it's encouraged by local officials or it's a personal decision. Experts are warning against panic buying and hoarding of products such as toilet paper, water and cleaning supplies.

But there is nothing wrong with preparing for several days at home if required. "Some of the same things that we are asking people to do – washing your hands, make sure you are sneezing the right way, disinfecting things, buying some extra disinfectant, buying toiletries, buying some laundry detergent, some extra things so if you had to shelter in place now – they are things you can use later," said American Red Cross spokesman Anthony Tornetta. "That is not necessarily a bad thing."

Jacqueline Anne Aston of Lake View, New York, was one of many across the country who told USA TODAY that they were stocking up on food and supplies should the coronavirus situation worsen and they be asked to stay home (or prefer to on their own).

"It worries me a great deal. I feel we may be quarantined. Or things will not be available," Aston said. She found stores selling out of face masks, bacterial soap and sanitizers, disinfectant wipes, and staples such as chicken noodle soup, canned tuna, powdered milk and large packages of crackers with peanut butter.

Your coronavirus preparedness kit

Health and emergency officials have long recommended homes have an emergency preparedness kit to at least get you through several days at home without power.

Should there be a quarantine issued by local authorities – or you self-impose one on you and your family – it would be unlikely to go beyond 14 days, which is the expected incubation period.

Here's a checklist for some suggested items:

•Food. Fresh fruits and vegetables will likely spoil over 14 days, so canned foods that have a long storage life and need little or no cooking are recommended. Meat products, fish or beans, soups, broths and stews, fruits and fruit juices, vegetables, canned (or powdered) milk, are among good supply choices recommended by the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Disaster Education Network.

Frozen foods are an option, too. Other recommended foods are peanut butter, jelly, crackers, nuts, trail mix, dried fruits, granola bars, bouillon cubes, and staples like sugar, salt, pepper. (Keep in mind you may need to include some special foods for babies and family members on special diets, as well as pet foods.)

•Water and liquids. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests you have plenty of fluids on hand, such as bottled water and supply of fluids with electrolytes, such as Pedialyte or Gatorade.

•Medicine. You will want to have a 14-day supply of any prescription medications for those in your home. You may also want over-the-counter pain relievers, antacids, cough and cold medicines, and vitamins.

•Supplies. Many homes already have a 14-day supply of most daily items on hand. But make sure you have toothpaste, toilet paper, feminine supplies, diapers, laundry detergent and disinfectant.

