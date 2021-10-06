How to Prepare Financially for a Natural Disaster

The Daily Beast

Instagram Almost a year after Instagram influencer Alexis Sharkey was found fatally strangled in bushes near a Houston highway, her husband was found dead from an apparent suicide in Florida as authorities went to arrest him in connection with his wife’s murder.U.S. Marshals have confirmed that Tom Sharkey, the husband of the 26-year-old Texas influencer, was found fatally shot in the head inside his daughter’s Fort Myers home just before midnight on Tuesday. He was found by Caribbean Regional F