How to prepare your house, pantry, car, emergency plan before arctic blast hits Austin

We're bracing for freezing temperatures, starting Sunday night.

While we expect this just to be at most a few-day event, it's recommended to prepare for a week without power and water in case those systems fail. Here's what you can right now.

Stock up on essentials

Multiple flashlights and batteries. Avoid candles, which are a fire hazard.

Bottled water. Keep one gallon of bottled water per person per day for drinking. Plan for seven days. Also have extra bottles for washing dishes and bathing.

Nonperishable food and a manual can opener. Canned meats, soups, vegetables, fruits; peanut and other nut butters; pantry snacks, granola bars, crackers.

Matt Warner of Warner Firewood delivers wood to a customer in east Austin on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024.Warner said his business has seen an influx of delivery requests in preparation for anticipated upcoming freezing weather.

First aid kit with bandages, alcohol wipes, antibiotic cream, burn cream, ankle wraps, thermometer, fever reducer/pain reliever, antihistamines like Benadryl.

Medications and medical supplies. Have at least a week's worth of medication on-hand at all times. If your medication has to be kept cold, have freezer packs and a cooler ready to go.

Warm clothing and blankets. Layers are your friends to keep warm.

Diapers and wipes. Have at least a week's worth.

Pet food and supplies. Keep an amply supply plus water

Sand, salt or cat litter. Add traction to icy sidewalks and driveways if we have ice.

Battery-powered or hand-cranked weather radio.

Portable cellphone chargers.

Cash. ATMS won't work in power outages.

Medical equipment. Have a plan to power oxygen equipment and medical pumps, and keep a battery backup or backup generator.

Matt Warner of Warner Firewood delivers wood to a customer in east Austin on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024.Warner said his business has seen an influx of delivery requests in preparation for anticipated upcoming freezing weather.

Skin dry and cracked? Could be our chaotic Central Texas winter weather

Get your car ready

If we have ice or sleet, avoid travel on roads.

Catch up on maintenance. Make sure your tires and brakes are in shape. Try to keep your gas tank full.

Prepare an emergency kit in your car. It should include:

Jumper cables.

Sand or cat litter.

A flashlight with extra batteries.

Warm clothes and blankets.

Bottled water and nonperishable snacks.

A scraper to scrape off ice from the car.

Prepare your house

Wrap pipes with cloth or pipe sleeves.

Drip your faucets to keep water flowing through pipes.

Know where your water shutoff valve is and have the right tool to turn it.

Fill bathtubs with water. If the water goes out, you'll need water to flush the toilet or boil water to cook.

Bring plants inside and cover the outdoor plants with an old blanket.

Know where a copy of your home owner's insurance is.

Wrap your pipes before it gets cold. You can use pipe sleeves or some cloth or towels and rope or tape.

Texas power plants before the freeze: ERCOT gives power plants good marks for winter weather preparation despite some laggards

Get a generator ready if you have one. Ensure you have fuel. Never use indoors.

Seal up drafty windows and doors. Tape plastic around them or block with towels to block the draft.

Get your fireplace ready. Clear off any ash. Know how to open the flue. Make sure nothing is within 2 feet of the fireplace and screened-off. Have proper tools, fire logs or logs, starters and lighter.

Change the batteries in the smoke detector and carbon monoxide detectors. If you didn’t do it with the time change, do it now.

Have a communication plan ready

Charge all of your cellphones, computers and backup batteries.

Who do you need to check on? Who will check on you? Print or write out necessary phone numbers.

Ronald Cheng of Warner Firewood loads a wheelbarrow into his truck as he prepares to deliver wood to a customers in east Austin on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024. Owner Matt Warner said his business has seen an influx of delivery requests in preparation for anticipated upcoming freezing weather.

Plan to be ready to leave

If it's not safe in your house because pipes burst or a lack of heat, know where you will go. Keep up to date with where emergency shelters are located. Call 512-305-4233 or 311 or go to austintexas.gov.

Take your essential documents, like insurance plans, Social Security card, driver's license, passport and birth certificates. Keep them in one waterproof, fireproof case to take with you.

Find more resources

Austin American-Statesman https://www.statesman.com

Texas A&M weather home page: tamu.edu/emergency/procedures/severeWeather.html.

Ready.gov preparedness plan and other disaster resources.

The National Weather Service weather.gov/safety/winter.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Safety tips to prepare your house before arctic blast hits Austin