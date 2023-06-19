How to prepare for a job interview: 10 ways to eviscerate your competition

Going for a job interview can be a nerve-wracking experience – whether it’s your first job, or your tenth – but one of the best ways to calm those jitters is by being prepared.

Not only should you find out everything you can about the job role and the business, you’ll also need to work out how to stand out from the crowd – and, of course, turn up on time.

Here, Telegraph Money shares some tips for success, which could just help you land that dream job.

Do some detective work first

Begin by doing a little digging into the person, or people, who’ll be conducting the interview.

Abby Robbins, founder of Yellowbricks.co.uk, is a recruiter who hires within the corporate world. She said: “If the interviewer has a LinkedIn profile, look them up to see the topics they are connecting with.

“Research the company website, but head to its careers page – it will tell you more about the culture and their values.”

Searching the company on YouTube might help you find talks or keynotes from the CEO and other senior leaders. This will give you a view of the interests and direction the company is taking.

Check out the organisation on Twitter and Instagram, too.

Career coach, Gina Visram, said: “If the firm uses either platform, you are likely to get some interesting, current information, which will position you as a very well-researched candidate.”

You could also see if the firm has a podcast, or if a staff member has contributed to one.

Ms Visram added: “Current information about initiatives the company is involved with, and past insights, gleaned from podcasts will allow you to be a candidate who gives a brilliantly memorable response to the classic question: ‘Why do you want to work for our organisation?’.”

However, remember that recruiters are likely to be researching you, too, so make sure your own social media is set to private; you don’t want any skeletons coming out of the closet.

Show off your work to stand out from the crowd

Think about the steps you can take to elevate “brand you” above other candidates.

Consultant Lidia Rumley from Thebrandstoryteller.co.uk, said: “Bring along any original articles you’ve written for social media or blogs, based on the area of work you’re in. Create a portfolio of work that showcases your capabilities.”

This can be particularly pertinent for creative and technical roles. Having something professional-looking that you can leave behind could also earn you extra brownie points.

Ms Rumley added: “Having the right skills and qualifications is a bare minimum. It’s all about how you can stand out from the other interviewees. Demonstrate your worth and make yourself memorable.”

Dress for job-clinching success

You can make a lasting impression by dressing smartly, in a way that gives you confidence.

Research suggests people will have made a judgement of who you are within the first seven seconds of meeting you – before you’ve even uttered a word. As you only get one shot at a first impression, it’s vital to get it right.

Amanda Elias, founder of skincare product company, BravuraLondon.com, has interviewed a host of people in her time.

“When you take pride in your appearance, people perceive that you’re serious about your job, and that they can rely on you being dependable,” she said.

This is a view shared by Helen Dewdney, consumer expert at Thecomplainingcow.co.uk.

She said: “Decades ago, a manager once told me in an interview that they look at someone’s shoes first to see how clean they are. Their view was that if the interviewee couldn’t be bothered to clean their shoes, they wouldn’t put effort into their job.”

With all this pressure on your outfit, don’t leave planning it to the last minute – do it the night before, along with any ironing or shoe-cleaning that’s needed.

Personal stylist, Lisa Talbot, said: “This will save you any worry on the day, allowing you to just focus on the interview.”

Add a little colour

In addition to dressing smartly, a good way to give yourself the edge is by incorporating colour into your interview outfit. This can help you stand out from the sea of applicants who will no doubt be dressed in black, navy and grey.

However, give some thought to the hues you choose.

Lindsay Edwards, another personal stylist, said: “For example, blue evokes feelings of trust and reliability. Red is seen as an assertive, confident colour, often worn by winning teams. Green is harmonious and well-balanced. Pink symbolises compassion, and orange is regarded as social and energetic.”

You could try mixing and matching these colours to convey a range of traits.

Ms Edwards said: “A blue shirt with a red tie would suggest you were reliable and confident. Lots of politicians use this trick.”

The colour you wear could impact your mindset, too, she adds.

“Wearing red is very likely to raise feelings of self-confidence, resulting in improved body language, social skills, and overall interaction.”

Pump up the volume

As nerve-wracking as job interviews can be, don’t let your jitters get the better of you. Listening to music you like and getting yourself moving can help.

Confidence coach, Lucy Baker of Shecoachesconfidence.com, said: “Speak to yourself positively before you go in. And make time to play some music; try pumping out your favourite tune. This is great for energy, blood flow and dopamine.

“While you’re at it, do star jumps. I do this and it really works for me in terms of waking up the body and getting rid of nervous energy.”

Take steps to banish performance anxiety

Managing your internal state will also help you perform at your best.

Michelle Horgan, co-founder of M&S Coaching, specialises in supporting people returning to the workplace in preparing for their interviews. As a retired international rugby player, she also has sports psychology in her toolkit.

She said: “Try ‘box breathing’. Used by elite athletes, this involves breathing in for a count of four, holding for four, exhaling for four, and holding again for four. Repeat this cycle three times to immediately reduce anxiety.”

Practice makes perfect

It can help to enlist the help of a friend, family member or mentor to conduct mock interviews ahead of the real thing.

Ted Lawlor is the co-founder of The Manifestation Journal and owner of Ifonlytheyknew.co.uk, a media platform for young entrepreneurs.

He said: “Practise your responses to commonly-asked questions. Ask for feedback on your body language, communication style and content.”

Mr Lawlor also suggested going through some mindfulness techniques.

He added: “Visualise yourself confidently asking questions, engaging with the interviewer and showcasing your skills. This can help you perform better during the actual interview.”

Make sure you’re on time

There’s no two ways about it, you need to arrive on time – or, preferably, a bit early. If you need to travel to a new office, prepare your route in advance, and allow yourself extra time in case you experience any delays, like a late train, having trouble finding a parking space, or having to announce your arrival with reception.

If your interview is online, there’s arguably even less cause to be late. Check to see whether any links you’ve been sent are working, and whether you need to download any particular programmes to access the call.

Eye contact is key

If the interview is in person, make sure you shake hands, smile and make eye contact with the people conducting it.

Lesley Trenner, a change and career coach, said: “If the meeting is on Zoom, it’s trickier, but try and do the equivalent things to establish rapport. Remember, the interviewer wants to find someone to fit their job just as much as you want to get the job.”

Be the best version of yourself

Throughout the interview, try your best to be friendly, professional and interested.

Vicki Bahra, lifestyle expert who coaches clients on interview prep, said: “Go in expecting the job, but know that if you don’t get it, a better opportunity will eventually come along.”

