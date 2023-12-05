Prepare for lane closures as SeaTac-area bridge to be demolished this weekend

Travelers using Interstate 5 near SeaTac, Kent and Des Moines will face nighttime lane closures.

The South 216th Street Bridge will be demolished this Friday and Saturday, Dec. 8 and 9. Crews are building a wider and longer bridge as part of the State Route 509 Completion Project.

To allow the Washington State Department of Transportation to prepare:

Three lanes of northbound I-5 will be closed Tuesday night, Dec. 5.

Three lanes of southbound I-5 will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

Drivers should expect delays.

Closure and detour information for bridge demolition from WSDOT:

Friday, Dec. 8

8 p.m. – Southbound I-5 lanes begin closing.

10 p.m. – All southbound lanes will close at South 200th Street. The South 200th Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will also close.

8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 9 – All lanes and the ramp reopen.

Saturday, Dec. 9

8 p.m. – Northbound I-5 lanes begin closing.

10 p.m. – All northbound lanes will close at SR 516 and the SR 516 ramp to northbound I-5 will close.

8 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 10 – All lanes and the ramp reopen.

Friday, Dec. 8, to Sunday, Dec. 10, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. nightly

Both directions of South 216th Street between Military Road South and 31st Avenue South will close. Travelers will follow signed detours via South 200th Street and SR 516.

If demolition is not completed Dec. 8-9, a second weekend of nighttime closures will be scheduled for Dec. 15-16.