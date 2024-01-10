Jan. 10—It's still too early to tell exactly what the weather is going to do early next week. But it's not too early to know that it's going to be cold — the coldest it's been since a frigid snap brought single-digit temperatures to north Alabama during the Christmas season of 2022.

"There's a lot we don't know yet about the timing and extent of weather next week," said Cullman Emergency Management Agency director Tim Sartin on Wednesday, days ahead of an anticipated cold front that's expected to suppress even daytime temperatures near the freezing mark by Monday. "But, people do need to already be focusing on cold weather preparation — I am 100 percent confident of that."

A trough of Arctic air is expected to deepen its dip from the central Plains into the Ohio Valley and Mid South region Sunday night, bringing with it nighttime temperatures that could plunge the Cullman area into the teens or even single digits on Monday and Tuesday evenings. Forecasters are still eyeing how that system will take shape — mainly to better anticipate whether north Alabama might see some light or moderate snowfall on both Sunday and Monday night — but precipitation or not, they're certain that the cold itself will pose its own hazard.

"You definitely do need to prepare now to stay warm next week," said Sartin. "Go ahead this weekend and secure a secondary heat source, if possible, that can keep you warm for a 48-hour period if the power goes out. If you have a fireplace or wood stove, be sure that you have enough firewood to fuel it, and also be sure to keep it dry from now until the time when it's needed. and if you have a generator, go ahead now and make preparations to have enough fuel to maintain the generator for 48 hours, if need be."

The arrival of cold air doesn't itself elevate the risk that power utilities might fail. But if they do, anyone without a way to warm their homes will remain at risk until temperatures significantly rise. According to long-range forecasts that still are subject to change, the likelihood of that will remain low all through next week, with daytime temperatures expected not to climb above the low or mid-40s, even after the harshest of the cold air mass has left the area by Thursday, Jan. 18.

Local churches and volunteer organizations were mustering resources Wednesday to coordinate the opening of warming stations for next week's cold air arrival, advising that news should be available by this weekend on when and where the stations will be operating. But the sustained chill — which could keep temperatures near or below freezing for an extended period from Sunday night through at least early Wednesday — means that even well-prepared residents should remain alert to the needs of their neighbors, said Sartin.

"More than anything, this is a time when you're going to want to check on each other — on your neighbors; on the elderly; and to bring your pets inside," he said. "If we do encounter a situation where the power goes out for someone, you want to be in a position where you can identify who those people in need are in your community and assist them."

State and county EMA offices will, of course, be monitoring the weather and identifying potential weather-related hazards as well. Before next week's early cold snap, though, forecasters already are tracking the potential for warmer, wetter weather that could potentially bring heavy rain and thunderstorms into north and central Alabama late Thursday, Jan. 11, and during the daytime on Friday.

