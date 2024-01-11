How to prepare for potential freezing rain, snow in Salem and in Oregon's Mid-Valley

As Salem and the Mid-Valley prepare for the potential of snow and freezing rain this weekend, here's information on warming shelters, tips on driving in winter weather and how to prepare for possible power outages.

City of Salem prepares for winter weather

City officials said Salem's Public Works staff is keeping an eye on the weather and actively preparing for the possibility of snow and freezing rain.

“Impacts could include power outages, tree limbs breaking and icy road conditions,” officials said. “During a winter storm watch, we warn crews and place staff on standby if needed. We prepare equipment and supplies and get our snow response fleet ready for use. We also begin to apply deicer if conditions warrant the use.”

City deicers, snow plows and sanding equipment will be ready for use when needed.

Snow routes in the city are determined based on an established winter response plan.

Deicer routes are streets, hills and bridges identified as historically freeze-prone areas where pre-treatment is applied before the storm.

Snow routes are the primary arterial roadways, major streets and important emergency vehicle routes throughout Salem.

Secondary routes like city arterials and major roadways, collector streets and important connections throughout the city.

Officials urged residents to take steps now to ensure their vehicles are ready for winter weather conditions, use extra caution while driving and make sure enough supplies are at home.

Those with roadway concerns can call Public Works Dispatch at 503-588-6311.

More information is available at www.cityofsalem.net/snow.

Willamette Valley warming shelters gear up for cold weather

Salem's Warming Network is gearing up for a multi-day stretch of sub-freezing nights and a winter storm watch.

The network, which activates during cold and inclement weather, has three locations available.

In the past eight years, the warming network also has transitioned from only opening when temperatures of 27 degrees or lower were reached three nights in a row to activating every time temperatures dipped to 32 or below. This meant going from opening only a handful of times a season to 30 to 35 times a season. This required more resources and volunteers.

The network struggled in late October when an early-season cold snap — paired with a drastic cut in funding from the state — left them with a fraction of the warming shelter beds needed to keep people sheltered from the elements.

In recent years, the network typically had 150 beds and relied partially on paid staff after the pandemic shrunk the volunteer pool. A lack of state funding meant the network had to start the season with about 30 emergency shelter beds.

The ARCHES Project planned to open its day center for nighttime use and put up a heated tent in its parking lot. City and local leaders warned that people could die on the streets and lobbied for more funding.

As the cold snap loomed this fall, Sen. Deb Patterson, D-Salem, said she looked into the issue and found funds would be available for the warming network.

The network got $800,000 from the state in November.

The money allowed places like Salem First Presbyterian Church at Chemeketa and Winter streets downtown to open for the season.

The church reported serving 1,642 guests a season in a 2022-2023 report. Church staff said they have the capacity for 85 people and are usually full.

The Mid-Willamette Valley Community Action Agency lists Salem First Presbyterian Church at 770 Chemeketa St. NE, South Salem Friends Church at 140 Baxter Road SE and the ARCHES Project Day Center at 615 Commercial St. NE as shelter locations.

Further details on the locations and whether they are activated can be found online at mwvcaa.org/programs/emergency-services/shelter-locations/.

Visit the ARCHES social media page at facebook.com/SalemARCHES/ or mwvcaa.galaxydigital.com/calendar/ to find information about volunteering or finding shelter through the Salem Warming Network.

Oregon drivers should prepare for dangerous road conditions

Freezing rain could cause slippery and dangerous driving conditions. Travelers should allow plenty of time to reach their destinations and be flexible with their plans.

Mountain passes could get especially snowy or could close. Check the Oregon Department of Transportation's TripCheck.com or call 511 for current road conditions before you hit the road.

Those driving in winter conditions should avoid pumping their brakes on snow and ice since anti-lock brake sense when a tire is slipping and compensate quicker than a driver can.

Drastic movements like pumping the brakes too hard also will cause tires to lose traction. Instead, drivers should keep a safe distance between other cars and gradually correct if they feel their car starting to slide. Allow extra time and distance to slow down and come to a stop.

It's also smart to carry chains and know how to use them. Underinflating your tires slightly also will help with traction in icy conditions.

Consider bringing an emergency kit in your vehicle with you, just in case. Include a flashlight, snow and ice scraper, first-aid kit, blanket, food, water jumper cables and a spare tire.

The city of Salem and National Weather Service recommend the following for safe driving in winter road conditions:

Reduce your speed and leave extra distance between vehicles

Use extra caution on sharp curves and expect longer stopping distances

Give snowplows plenty of room and only pass if necessary

Make sure your vehicle is clear of snow and ice before driving

Carry a shovel and sand or kitty litter for emergency traction assistance

Preparing for power outages due to Oregon winter storm

Wind and ice accumulation could cause power outages.

Households should prepare emergency outage kits with a flashlight, battery-operated radio, extra batteries, non-perishable foods, bottled water and blankets.

