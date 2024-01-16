The Oregon Department of Transportation said crews were working to clear hundreds of trees and power lines that fell during a winter storm on U.S. Highway 126 east of Eugene.

Many Oregonians are sure to be better prepared for a power outage in the wake of the February 2021 ice storm. If not, here are some things to remember and tips to follow:

If you lose power, call your electric utility service provider to inform it of an outage.

Portland General Electric: 800-544-1795

Salem Electric: 503-362-3601

Pacific Power: 877-508-5088

Be safe by avoiding downed power lines and staying clear of utility crews working to restore service in your community.

Basic items for a storm outage kit

PGE recommends you have a storm outage kit that everyone in the house knows where to find. Basic items should include:

Flashlights or headlamps

Battery-powered or hand-crank radio and clock or watch

Extra batteries

Car chargers for cellphones, laptops and/or tablets

Bottled water for people and animals (if you rely on electricity to pump water)

Click here for a more robust checklist.

Other power outage safety tips to keep in mind

Do not use candles or other potential fire hazards. Never use outdoor propane appliances indoors or in enclosed areas. Always use generators safely.

If possible, turn off lights and unplug electric appliances except for the refrigerator and freezer to help avoid a surge to the system when service is restored. After turning off all the lights, it is a good idea to turn one light back on to know when power has been restored.

If you are safe and able, check on elderly neighbors or individuals with special needs who might need additional assistance.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: How to prepare for a power outage, safety tips when the power is out