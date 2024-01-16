How to prepare for a power outage, safety tips when the power is out
Many Oregonians are sure to be better prepared for a power outage in the wake of the February 2021 ice storm. If not, here are some things to remember and tips to follow:
If you lose power, call your electric utility service provider to inform it of an outage.
Portland General Electric: 800-544-1795
Salem Electric: 503-362-3601
Pacific Power: 877-508-5088
Be safe by avoiding downed power lines and staying clear of utility crews working to restore service in your community.
Basic items for a storm outage kit
PGE recommends you have a storm outage kit that everyone in the house knows where to find. Basic items should include:
Flashlights or headlamps
Battery-powered or hand-crank radio and clock or watch
Extra batteries
Car chargers for cellphones, laptops and/or tablets
Bottled water for people and animals (if you rely on electricity to pump water)
for a more robust checklist.
Other power outage safety tips to keep in mind
Do not use candles or other potential fire hazards. Never use outdoor propane appliances indoors or in enclosed areas. Always use generators safely.
If possible, turn off lights and unplug electric appliances except for the refrigerator and freezer to help avoid a surge to the system when service is restored. After turning off all the lights, it is a good idea to turn one light back on to know when power has been restored.
If you are safe and able, check on elderly neighbors or individuals with special needs who might need additional assistance.
