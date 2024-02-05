Prepare for price hikes before camping at sites in Lincoln National Forest this spring

Lincoln National Forest announced that it will raise prices starting April 1 at several campsites due to increasing costs of maintenance.

The Smokey Bear Ranger District, Sacramento Ranger District and the Guadalupe Ranger District will all see price adjustments to use recreational areas.

Here's what you need to know about the new price schedule.

Lincoln National Forest

The Smokey Bear Ranger District

Oak Grove Campground: Increased campsites from $6 to $10. Decreased extra vehicle costs from $6 to $5.

Three Rivers Campground: Increased from $6 to $15.

South Fork Campground: Increased campsites from $10 to $20. Decreased extra vehicle from $10 to $5.

Sam Tobias Memorial Group Campground: Increasing sites from $95 to $120 to a flat rate of $125.

Cedar Creek Picnic Day-Use Area: Increased sites from free to $5.

Schoolhouse Picnic Day-Use Area: Increased sites from free to $5.

Cedar Creek Group Picnic Day-Use Area: Increased sites from $25 to $40.

"Revenue is reinvested into forest recreation sites in the form of trash pickups, septic and toilet pumping, painting, cleaning, addressing the backlog of deferred maintenance, conducting patrols, maintaining highly used trails, cabin/lookout rentals, campsites, and more," Amanda Fry, Lincoln National Forest public affairs officer, said in a news release.

The Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act was passed by Congress in 2004 and allows Forest Services to retain 95% of revenue collected at recreation sites in order to operate, maintain and improve these sites, Fry said.

Guadalupe Ranger District

Sitting Bull Falls Recreation Day-Use Area: Single Vehicle Day Use increased from $5 per car to $10 per car. Multi-passenger vehicle has changed from $10 per car to $25 per car.

Sitting Bull Falls Recreation Area found at the Lincoln National Forest in Carlsbad, New Mexico

Under the Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act, the Lincoln National Forest is required to publish its process for any fee changes while involving the public. This includes a review on the changes by the Regional Recreation Resource Advisory Committee which was approved by the Lincoln National Forest's Regional Forester, acting forest supervisor Marjorie Sealey said in a news release.

"Additionally, all fee proposals go through both a regional and a national review prior to and immediately following public involvement," Sealey said. "We greatly value your interest in the recreational assets on the national forests and their benefits to local communities as well as the outdoor opportunities they provide for greater health and well-being."

Sacramento Ranger District

Trestle Recreation Day-Use Area: Increased site prices from free to $5

Those with questions are asked to contact Fry at Amanda.Fry@usda.gov or 575-270-2726. A complete list of fee areas can be found on the Lincoln National Forest webpage at www.fs.usda.gov.

