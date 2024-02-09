How I would prepare to referee England

A referee’s pre-match preparations changed drastically over the course of my career and it forms a key part of the performances we will see by the officials this weekend.

When I started refereeing professional rugby, even before the biggest of my early games, preparation was nearly non-existent. Before my first Six Nations match between Italy and France in 2007, a chat over a cup of tea with the assistant refs and the television match official the morning of a game was about as far as the preparation went.

However, that all changed when I realised the comparison between my legal career and my rugby one. As a barrister, my preparation was meticulous. I knew the facts of my cases inside out, I’d considered possible lines of enquiries the prosecution may make, and I’d prepared what I would say in numerous different scenarios. I didn’t want anything to take me by surprise in the courtroom. Why should it be any different on the rugby pitch?

By the end of my career, my preparation became almost an obsession. I wanted to have a picture of how teams played, what individual traits players had and I also wanted to imagine what certain situations during the game might look like.

This made me less likely to come across something I’d never seen before during the match. It also meant I could pass on messages to coaches and players in the hope that I would then be able to blow my whistle less. Never was it about having preconceived ideas, just trying to ensure the game flowed better.

By the Friday night of a Test week, I would have pulled my thoughts together, scribbled them down onto a single page in my notebook and that book would sit on the table in the middle of my changing room. Moments before kick-off, I had something to look at and to remind me of the challenge ahead.

I never had to referee England in my 111 Test matches. Perhaps that’s why the English players and I have always had a good relationship … but I have refereed them numerous times for their Premiership clubs. These are the types of notes I may have jotted down about this weekend’s England team if I was about to referee this match.

The captains

Jamie George (left) brings humour to the England captaincy - Getty Images/Giampiero Sposito

I’d always have a short note about each captain, highlighting whether they were the type who led by only engaging now and then or if they were a captain who would just shout from afar. With Jamie George being the new England captain and being right in the mix of things at the scrum, he will also be able to bring his own humour to the field. I’d want to use this game to start build a working relationship with him, and Daffyd Jenkins, the new Welsh captain, as they both will be around for the whole of the new RWC cycle, so I’d be writing down ‘find time for the captains before, during and after the match’.

The front row

Joe Marler (right) enjoys conversing with the officials - Action Images/Craig Brough

Joe Marler is one of my favourite players to have refereed. He made me smile before, during and after a match. He once got hold of my number in the lead up to a Quins match that I was refereeing and he sent me a WhatsApp message during the week explaining, in Joe’s unique way, how delighted he was that I would be refereeing. There was a shared smile in the changing room when I started my front-row chat an hour before the game.

However, I wouldn’t speak to him during the match as I had learnt from previous occasions refereeing him that getting into a conversation would often distract me. I’d therefore tell him that he wasn’t allowed to speak to me and designate an assistant referee he was allowed to speak with. ‘You can’t speak with me tonight, Joe, but you can speak with Dixy’. Paul Dix not only worked with me as an assistant referee throughout my Premiership career, but he could talk the hind legs of a donkey too.

Joe wasn’t ever an issue in the scrum, he had one of the best binds in world rugby and was one of the most legal props to referee. Over the past few years, England did have a reputation for being unbalanced at the bind stage; meaning they would transfer a huge amount of weight across to the opposition when the referee said ‘bind’ so the scrum would be unbalanced before the engagement. Under Tom Harrison, England’s scrum coach, they have clearly worked on this and looked in control last week, but I would still be reminding Joe and the front row ‘to be balanced’.

Will Stuart looked square and strong throughout the match against Italy. His arm was high and he painted a good picture. I’d be saying to him, ‘more of the same’. When the Italian prop Mirco Spagnolo came on in the second half, England gave away a penalty on their own ball, the referee ruling England had collapsed the scrum. Having seen that, I’d be reminding all tightheads to ‘fight to stay square’, hopefully this would ensure the scrum stayed off the floor.

Second row

Maro Itoje is a master at disrupting line-out ball - AP/Andrew Medichini

England’s lock pairing of Maro Itoje and Ollie Chessum competed heavily on the majority of Italy’s 15 line-outs last week and got quite a bit of success in turning over the ball. I would be expecting that I would have to police a ‘contest in the air’ with these two.

Maro is also a master at ‘breaking the seam’ at the line-out. In defence, he wants to get his arms and body between the catcher and the lifter as soon as possible, meaning he can get closer to the ball and prevent the opposition from setting up a maul. But it is all about his timing. If the opponent is still in the air, Maro cannot touch him, so ‘timing of when they break the seam’ would undoubtedly be inked into my notes.

England also used a trick play in the 30th minute when they were five metres out from the Italy line. Back-three players Elliot Daly and Tommy Freeman both started in the line-out, meaning England had nine players ready to set up a driving maul rather than the normal seven. It is totally legal but quite rare, so I would have noted this down so it didn’t take me by surprise if it happened again.

Back row

Sam Underhill (right) will be looking for turnovers at the breakdown - Shutterstock/Matt Impey

With Ben Earl and Sam Underhill starting in the back row, two players who like a turnover at the breakdown, I would have to ensure that they not only released the tackled player before attempting to win the ball, but that they also supported their body weight when doing so. I’d have a note saying ‘breakdown accuracy is key’, knowing that this will be a hugely important area of the game on Saturday, particularly with Tommy Reffell – a similar player to Earl and Underhill – in the Welsh back row. Saturday will be a great battle between two outstanding back rows, but they should only be rewarded when disrupting legally.

Back three

Freddie Steward is one of the best under the high ball - Getty Images/Ian Cook

With the weather expected to be wet and windy in west London, I would be preparing for Freddie Steward at full-back to have numerous high balls raining down on him. Along with the television match official, I would look at examples of how players try to protect their full-back by creating a shield around him prior to him jumping for the ball. This is legal, but takes time on the training ground to perfect to ensure you don’t obstruct the chasing defender. Freddie is excellent in the air, but how his team-mates help him out is definitely something to keep an eye on.

Expect the unexpected

James Doleman, the impressive young New Zealander, will referee his first game between England and Wales this weekend at Twickenham. He will have completed his preparation by now and will have looked at how both teams scrummaged last week, analysed their line-out tactics and asked himself what might he be walking into.

That said, preparation sometimes goes out of the window and you just need to react. When I refereed Wales v Australia back in 2009, I had spent a lot of time discussing scrums with the captain of the day, Gethin Jenkins, the loosehead prop. As we ran off at half-time, without a single scrum being awarded, he turned to me and said ‘Scrums are working well today, Barnsey’.

Wayne Barnes is writing exclusively for Telegraph Sport throughout the Six Nations

