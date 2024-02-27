Prepare for a shock. Temperatures could drop 50 degrees Tuesday, light snow is possible

The warm weather was nice while it lasted, but get ready for a temperature plunge today.

Temperatures on Tuesday will "plummet" with a 30 to 50-degree drop by Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service's Des Moines office said in a social media post.

Tuesday's forecast high is 63 degrees which is expected to hit around 12 p.m., falling to around 42 degrees in the afternoon with high wind gusts.

Could Des Moines see more snow?

Tuesday night, there's a 30 percent chance of snow before 10 p.m. The night will be cloudy, with a low of 13 degrees, according to NWS.

⬇️🥶Temperatures are expected to plummet later today with a 30-50° drop from highs today to lows tomorrow morning! Anything in light green is 60°+ today, and light purple in the single digits by early tomorrow morning. #iawx pic.twitter.com/2hQphxmf4v — NWS Des Moines (@NWSDesMoines) February 27, 2024

In Des Moines, a wind advisory is in effect from 6 p.m. this evening to 3 a.m. tomorrow, Feb. 28. Northwest winds with gusts up to 45 miles per hour are expected.

The weather service expects less than an inch of snow across central Iowa, but the gusty winds could cause visibility issues and slick roads.

Victoria Reyna-Rodriguez is a general assignment reporter for the Register. Reach her at vreynarodriguez@registermedia.com or follow her on Twitter @VictoriaReynaR.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Des Moines temperatures to 'plunge' before light snow