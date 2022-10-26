Prepare to be shocked; end of daylight saving time just ahead

The shock occurs with regularity late each autumn.

And still a shock it will be.

The shock is noted on calendars and in almanacs months in advance and proclaimed in newspapers, social media, and television in the days before its arrival.

And still a shock it will be.

Some hail the shock as a return to normalcy while other bewail its reappearance as they would the advent of a fearful plague.

And still a shock it will be.

The shock of which I write is the sudden, abrupt, dropping-like-a-blanket fall of darkness on the evening of Sunday, Nov. 6, with the return of Eastern Standard Time.

Yes, the evening of Saturday, Nov. 5, is when we “fall back.” Fall back into bed an hour earlier. Fall back into the darkest months of the year. Fall back into the reality of late autumn and the onrushing advent of yet another winter.

On that final day before the change, the sun will rise in Gastonia at 7:50 a.m. and disappear beneath the western horizon at 6:26 p.m.

That sunset is mighty early by the standards of early summer, when the sun made its leisurely western exit between 8:30 and 8:45, but still late enough to lighten the drive home from work and perhaps permit a quick after-supper walk.

Prepare to turn on your car’s headlights for the evening commute and to get the reflective vest out of the closet for the after-supper walk.

For on Sunday, Nov. 6, the sun will rise an hour earlier, peeking over the eastern horizon at 6:50 a.m., but disappearing in the west at 5:25 p.m.

Let me repeat that in case you missed it.

Sunset on Nov. 6 will be at 5:25 p.m.

But don’t worry, it only gets worse.

By Thanksgiving, Gastonia’s sunset will arrive at 5:14 p.m.

And in early December, when the evening regression finally stalls, sunset will occur at 5:12 p.m., meaning full darkness will grip the land by 5:30.

So…. What to do?… How to cope?

Go to bed and pull the covers over our heads until March?

Book a one-way flight to Australia, or New Zealand, or Brazil?

Binge watch all 23 seasons of “Midsomer Murders” over and over until the dogwoods bloom again?

Nope.

My recommendation is get outside and revel in the changing seasons.

In Gaston County, the autumn colors linger into late November. Head out and enjoy them. Breathe in the crisp air, whether the skies are bright blue or tinged with gray.

Walk outdoors, if you can, in the very late afternoon as sunset nears. Under Celtic tradition, it is at twilight in the late autumn that the veil between this world and the next grows thin.

Perhaps you will experience that sensation in your soul as the western sky grows red.

And when full darkness falls, turn your eyes upward. The late autumn constellations are brilliant and this year they are joined by two very bright planets — white Jupiter and red Mars.

Yes, the shock will be a great one.

But it can endured and even enjoyed.

And just as surely as the sun will rise again tomorrow, spring and its lengthening hours of sweet daylight will return.

Bill Poteat, who would always rather be outside than in, may be reached at wlpoteat@yahoo.com.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Prepare to be shocked; end of daylight saving time just ahead