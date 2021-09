Axios

NIAID director Anthony Fauci told CBS' "Face the Nation" Sunday the Pfizer coronavirus booster shot may be ready by the date the administration has aimed for, while Moderna's will likely need more time for approval.The backdrop: President Biden said last month the government will offer boosters beginning the week of Sept. 20 to adults who got their shots of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna at least eight months prior.