Prepare for Summer and High Heat Days

According to the National Weather Service, “on average, extreme heat has killed more people in the last 10 years than any other weather phenomena.” The NWS encourages people to remember the acronym HEAT – Hydrate. Educate yourself. Act quickly. Take it easy.

During extreme heat conditions, customers should:

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water. Avoid drinks with caffeine or alcohol.

Take precautions such as not wearing dark colors. Know the signs of heat illness.

Never leave children or pets alone in enclosed vehicles. Act quickly if someone exhibits heat illness.

Avoid strenuous exercise during the hottest part of the day, generally between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Hot and sticky weather can lead to more usage and higher electric bills. Customers can save energy and money this summer by following 10 simple tips:

Don’t cool an empty house. Set your thermostat higher when you are away. Seal holes and cracks around doors and windows with caulk or weatherstripping. Replace air filters monthly. Dirty filters make your air conditioner work harder. Use a microwave or crockpot instead of the oven. Better yet, grill outdoors. Operate appliances in the morning or evening when it is cooler outside. When washing dishes or clothes, run full loads. Wash laundry in cold water. Close blinds and draperies facing the sun to keep out the sun’s heat. Don’t cool unused rooms. Close the vents and shut the door. Ceiling fans cool fast and cost less than air conditioning. In hot weather, set your ceiling fan to spin quickly, counterclockwise to push air downward toward the floor.

For more ways to save on summer energy bills, visit https://nj.pseg.com/saveenergyandmoney/energysavingpage/summerenergytips.

