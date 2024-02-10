How to prepare as tax season begins

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Friday, officials in Austin celebrated the start of tax season and the availability of free tax preparation assistance for Central Texans.

The event featured Foundation Communities, Austin Community College District (ACC), U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-Austin) and Austin City Council Member Chito Vela.

The purpose of the event was to expand free tax preparation for Central Texas residents as well as provide access to ACC students.

During the event, organizers gave remarks urging Central Texans to file for free with Foundation Communities for maximum refunds and claim all eligible tax credits.

“When more families access credits and tax refunds, that means additional money for them and importantly, millions more for the local economy,” organizers said.

Speakers provided information on how to sign up for help in filing taxes, the advantages of doing it now and how to ensure all obtainable funds are received when filing their taxes during the 2024 season.

