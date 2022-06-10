Prepare Today with ReadyWise for the 2022 Hurricane Season

Salt Lake City, UT --News Direct-- ReadyWise, Inc.

With the 2022 hurricane season underway, ReadyWise, the leader in Emergency Food Supplies, is here to help families prepare ahead of time. According to the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration, we will see another unusually active hurricane season in 2022 with an estimated six major hurricanes. As we have seen from history, storms can be detrimental to communities. When government resources are strained, it can be days-if, not weeks-before fresh food is available. If you are in a hurricane-prone region, know the risks in your area and secure backup food, water, power, and a bug-out bag. ReadyWise is here to alleviate some stress with their Hurricane Essentials Sale.

"I recommend putting together a hurricane basics kit with food, water, a light source, a phone charger, and a first aid kit," says John Dawson, Meteorologist at Fox 26 Houston. "ReadyWise partners with organizations like the American Red Cross and has created hurricane-specific products geared towards emergency preparedness with a long shelf life."

If you want to learn more about what products are best suited for hurricane preparedness, follow John Dawson on Fox 26 to check out reviews on hurricane-tested gear. ReadyWise has created a collection page of hurricane essentials with meal solutions and bug-out bags. They offer limited-time deals while supplies last, like their buy three, get one FREE deal on their 2022 Limited Edition Hurricane Kit Family Bundle. Each kit includes three days' worth of food and drink with 12 servings of lunch/dinner, 8 servings of breakfast entrees, and 12 servings of milk with up to a 25-year shelf life. They have also created ready-to-go bug-out bags with their buy three, get one FREE Survival Backpack Bundle. These are perfect for any evacuation scenario and include 32 total servings of food, 5 water pouches, first aid and hygiene kit, and additional supplies like a portable stove, flashlight, waterproof matches, a mylar blanket, and more.

Story continues

Over the last couple of years, we have seen the tole that panic buying takes on communities, so don’t wait until a warning is issued and the stores are empty and closed. There are great ways to stay up to date, like listening to local weather alerts and using the NOAA Hurricane Tracker tool. This tracker shows active storms in real-time in the Atlantic or Eastern Pacific regions, monitored via satellites. They also offer informational tips to prepare for a hurricane, including creating a family emergency plan, having an evacuation plan, and steps to strengthen your home.

"Hurricanes are among nature's most powerful and destructive phenomena," states the NOAA. "By knowing what actions to take before the hurricane season begins, when a hurricane approaches, and when the storm is in your area and what to do after a hurricane leaves your area, you can increase your chance of survival."

FloridaDisaster.org has created an online disaster supply checklist that you can download to ensure you have all the essentials covered. This includes important documents secured, pet care items, a list of phone numbers, first aid items, and special items like those for infants and family members with disabilities. For food, they recommend non-perishable packaged foods much like ReadyWise's freeze-dried ready-to-eat meals where you just add water. ReadyWise is the only disaster-proof food company that allows you to rehydrate your meal even without power if you have water, hot or cold. They also have disaster-proof packaging featured in their Emergency Grab Bag Bundle. This buy three, get one FREE deal is a two-day meal solution. Each bag contains 60 servings of food in a 10L dry bag. You can reuse this waterproof bag to store items like documents and electronics in case of flooding.

To shop and learn more about ReadyWise products, go to www.ReadyWise.com. Follow John Dawson from Fox 26 Houston on social media for up-to-date hurricane news and gear reviews.

2022 Limited Edition 72 Hour Hurricane Emergency Food Kit

Emergency Grab Bag Bundle

About ReadyWise

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, ReadyWise is a provider of freeze-dried and dehydrated foods for emergency preparedness, everyday consumption, outdoor activities. The Company was founded in 2008 and has over 175 employees. More information on ReadyWise can be found on the firm’s website www.readywise.com.

Contact Details

ReadyWise, Inc

Tim Lawlor

+1 801-383-1356

tlawlor@readywise.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/prepare-today-with-readywise-for-the-2022-hurricane-season-377632654