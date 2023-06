Team Rocket

Ruth Bosch is an artist who has worked for companies like League of Geeks and creative studio Volta, and who is now art director at Studio Fizbin, developers of the excellent Say No! More.



You can see more of Ruth’s stuff at her ArtStation page and Twitter account.

Illustration: Ruth Bosch

Illustration: Ruth Bosch

Illustration: Ruth Bosch

Illustration: Ruth Bosch

Illustration: Ruth Bosch

Illustration: Ruth Bosch

Illustration: Ruth Bosch

Illustration: Ruth Bosch

Illustration: Ruth Bosch

Illustration: Ruth Bosch

Illustration: Ruth Bosch

