Prepare for wet, heavy snow this weekend in southeast Pa., forecasters say

Jan. 2—The next few days would be a good time to check your snow shovels and start up your snow blower after 23 months of inactivity.

It's been nearly two years since a snowfall of more than 1 inch fell in southeastern Pennsylvania, but a significant winter storm is expected to produce plowable snow as well as rain between Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning.

"For those clamoring for snow — real accumulating snow — this is going to be your best bet to see that so far this winter," said Tyler Roys, senior meteorologist with AccuWeather.

The fast-moving storm originating in the Pacific is expected to move into the Rockies today before dipping into the southern Plains later in the week. By Friday night, it will move across the Southeast, producing rain as it climbs the Atlantic Coast.

It will enter southeast Pennsylvania as rain Saturday afternoon, changing to snow Saturday evening and continuing as snow. The fast-moving storm will leave the region by noon Sunday, with snowfall tapering off well before then, Roys said.

How much snow depends on which of two tracks it takes as it reaches the East Coast, forecasters say.

Chester and Delaware counties and Philadelphia could get only rain, with Berks, Montgomery and Lehigh counties figuring to get a plowable snow.

The line between all-rain and snow lies somewhere between Philadelphia and Reading, Roys said.

"It's going to be warm enough that the majority of the storm is going to be in rain, but there's a chance for the snow drought to come to an end," he said.

For Philadelphia, the last time there was a snowstorm that brought at least an inch of snow was on Jan. 28-29, 2022.

As for accumulation, it's too early to say.

"The easiest answer is, it's plowable snow," Roys said. "It will be a wet, heavy snow. It's not going to be snow that will blow around. It will be tough to shovel, especially for those who haven't done it in a couple of years. It will be a snowman-making snow."