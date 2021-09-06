How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
When a wildfire is burning, you most likely won't have a lot of time to evacuate. Follow these tips to help you and your family leave safely and quickly.
When a wildfire is burning, you most likely won't have a lot of time to evacuate. Follow these tips to help you and your family leave safely and quickly.
While Hurricane Larry should miss the U.S., forecasters say, much of the East Coast could feel its wrath by midweek with 'life-threatening surf.'
Officials credited aggressive firefighting, improved weather conditions and past efforts to prepare for wildfire with saving the resort town.
The morning after one of the most intense tornados recorded in New Jersey history all but demolished the largest dairy farm in the state, owners Marianne and Wally Eachus looked at each other and just cried. The clouds were intense and swift, then there was a sound like a freight train, Marianne recalled.
The U.S. and Canada could see life-threatening conditions from the significant swells caused by Hurricane Larry.
A cow stuck in a tree in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida was rescued on Tuesday evening in St. Bernard Parish when local workers removed the animal.
The U.S. and Atlantic Canada could see 'life-threatening' conditions from the significant swells caused by Hurricane Larry. It has the potential to trek south of Newfoundland as a Category 1 hurricane or intense post-tropical storm.
The North Platte River in southern Wyoming has been so low in places lately that a toddler could easily wade across and thick mats of olive-green algae grow in the lazy current. Neither scene resembles the proper picture of a renowned trout fishing destination, one where anglers glide downstream in drift boats, flinging fly lures in hope of landing big brown and rainbow trout in the shadow of the Medicine Bow Mountains. Blistering heat waves and extended drought have raised water temperatures and imperiled fish species in several states.
A magnitude 3.8 earthquake was reported Saturday three miles from Ukiah, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
While early Monday morning featured severe weather in parts of southern Ontario, the higher risk for storms will come Tuesday -- accompanied by the chance of rotating storms and a tornado threat in parts of the region.
U.S. Forest Service announced the closure of the trails and recreation area near where a family was found dead through Sept. 26.
A week after the storm hit, thousands of residents face a continuing catastrophe amid faltering federal government assistance Gayle Robinson holds family photo albums outside her mother’s destroyed home in Mount Airy, Louisiana, in the wake of Hurricane Ida. ‘It’s like someone threw a grenade into the house,’ Robinson says. Photograph: Supplied As they sifted through the wreckage of their childhood home in Mount Airy, members of the Robinson family were hunting for memories. They came in the for
NEW YORK — The sun beat down on homeowners along 153rd Street in Queens as they hauled waterlogged bags of rubbish out to the curb and placed them alongside heaps of splintered tables, stained mattresses and other vestiges of their lives before the flood. It was less than 48 hours after the remnants of Hurricane Ida swept through New York City, bringing rushing water that had risen to over 6 feet, engulfing basements and sluicing through upper floors. Neighbors on the block in Flushing — a stret
California Highway Patrol officers began taking down roadblocks on State Route 50 at Stateline, Nevada, KCRA-TV reported. Members of the National Guard who had helped on the fire had left the area. The threat from the Caldor Fire hasn't entirely vanished but downgrading to a warning meant those who wish could return to their homes in what had been a smoke-choked ghost town instead of a thriving Labor Day getaway location.
LAROSE, La. — After Hurricane Katrina, an ambitious and expensive system of levees, walls, storm gates and pumps was installed around New Orleans to protect against the kind of flooding and horror that so deeply scarred the city, and the nation, in 2005. And when Hurricane Ida hit last week, exactly 16 years later, those hopes were largely fulfilled. The flooding was minimal. But 60 miles away, in the small community of Larose, the situation was different. In William Lowe’s neighborhood, storm s
Divers at the site of an ongoing oil spill that appeared in the Gulf of Mexico after Hurricane Ida have identified the apparent source as one-foot diameter pipeline displaced from a trench on the ocean floor and broken open. Talos Energy, the Houston-based company currently paying for the cleanup, said in a statement issued Sunday evening that the busted pipeline does not belong to them. The company said it is working with the U.S. Coast Guard and other state and federal agencies to coordinate the response and identify the owner of the ruptured pipeline.
Hurricane Ida's death toll continued to rise on Sunday, with many in the U.S. Northeast holding out hope for people missing in the floodwaters, while nearly 600,000 customers in Louisiana still lacked power a week after the storm made landfall. Ida slammed into Louisiana on Aug. 29 as a powerful Category 4 hurricane with sustained winds of 150 miles per hour (240 kph). The latest death toll there rose to at least 13 people on Sunday.
Evacuation orders for South Lake Tahoe and other lakeside areas were downgraded to warnings on Sunday afternoon and California Highway Patrol officers began removing roadblocks along State Highway 50 from Nevada to the city limits. The threat from the Caldor Fire hasn’t entirely vanished but downgrading to a warning meant those who wish could return to their homes in what had been a smoke-choked ghost town instead of a thriving Labor Day getaway location.
The site in Boca Chica, south Texas is surrounded by protected lands that host a huge range of local wildlife including turtles and hundreds of bird species SpaceX test launches its SN15 Starship prototype on 5 May in Boca Chica, Texas. Photograph: Gene Blevins/ZUMA Wire/REX/Shutterstock Everything seemed normal as SpaceX’s Starship juddered into the sky over south Texas last March, tangerine flames and white smoke pluming behind it. But roughly six minutes into the test flight, the spacecraft t
Michael Simard crouches low and points a finger in the direction of the roughly 10-foot (3-meter) predator cruising in the glassy water below. The 48-year-old construction foreman from Cambridge, Massachusetts, glances back at his partner, Penny Antonoglou, who dutifully pulls out her smartphone while he holds the pose. “It’s awe-inspiring, really,” Simard said after the tour, where they spotted at least six great whites.
Joe Sobol, owner of Big Easy Construction in New Orleans, has bad news for homeowners who've been calling about roofs damaged by Hurricane Ida or to get an update on renovations that were scheduled before the storm ripped through the area. Ida slammed into the Gulf Coast — then took its destruction to the Northeast — at a time when building contractors were already grappling with severe shortages of workers and depleted supply chains. The damage inflicted by Ida has magnified those challenges.