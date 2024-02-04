My Take: Be prepared for all the Big Lies this campaign cycle

After weeks of media hype, we all saw the Iowa caucuses turn out to be just about as anticlimactic a political event as could be imagined. The former president stomped on his two closest opponents by 30 percentage points.

No surprise there, but what continues to amaze me is that entrance polling in Iowa revealed that two-thirds of the people voting believed Joe Biden is not the president, but only a usurper sitting in the Oval Office because of the machinations of The Deep State.

To add a little perspective to this statistic regarding maybe the biggest of the “Big Lies,” the two-thirds in Iowa who said they believed Trump to be the rightful president, added up to only about 71,500 hardy but freezing, predominantly white and evangelical voters, compared, say, to the 151-plus million who voted in the 2020 presidential election.

But that cold crew in Iowa may likely be representative of MAGA folks throughout this country. It may be that 65% of all hard right, predominantly white, evangelical MAGA voters believe The Big Lie, but they’ve also been sold on the next six lies as well.

It’s anybody’s call as to how the big lies stack up, or even if there are just seven — though seven serves memorably when applied to deadly sins — but here are another six, all probably concocted by one man but regrettably all disseminated repeatedly by Murdoch’s Minions and nearly all Republicans in public life.

2. The Deep State: We all know this is fiction because the U.S. has an incredibly decentralized governmental system, where counties, states and the federal government all function separately. It would be pretty tricky to get nearly all of them marshaled against the former president, but he loves a good conspiracy. Lie 2 also loses credibility when he claims it includes everyone who he says hates him.

3. Biden has weaponized the Justice Department against Trump: Are all those dozens of indictments — from stealing and refusing to return dozens of boxes of classified government documents, to falsifying business tax documents (a state of New York issue), to trying to overturn a state’s federal election, to supporting a scheme to overturn the national election, to defamation lawsuits, can they ALL be phony witchhunt? It should be noted that Trump himself tried to weaponize the Justice Department. (Just check into what he required of Bill Barr.) He also wanted to weaponize the military against protesters, and the federal electors in the 2020 election by replacing them with fake electors. He even tried to weaponize foreign intelligence agencies by asking Ukraine to supply him with dirt on his opponent.

4. Democracy and the Constitution are outdated: Clearly, the strongmen dictators are who the U.S. should emulate. The proponents of this big lie tend to avoid explaining to citizens that they would need to give up most of their rights so their strongman can always have his way.

5. Replacement theory: The Democrats want open borders in the south so that brown and Black people will come to the U.S. and have lots of babies so they can replace white people. Most rational people realize we need both border security and a comprehensive plan to regulate immigration, but Trump’s supporters don’t really want a solution because immigration is just too delicious an issue to holler about — just like abortion used to be before Roe was overturned. This big lie says a lot about fearing “the other.”

6. Most Democrats and public educators are pedophiles and groomers: Just too weird to be believed. Millions of educators and politicians having the time, accessibility and misplaced motivation to try to turn other people’s children to becoming gay or trans? Really? This one lost a little steam when the pizza parlor had no basement, and Hillary wasn’t there.

7. LGBTQ+ need to be oppressed, denied, and otherized: This big lie is also built on fear — that one’s children or even one’s self may be “converted.”

I may not have listed all of the big lies. There may be even more, but one conclusion is inescapable — the right, the MAGA adherents, what used to be the Republican Party, runs on fear as its fuel. While the Democrats speak of extending rights, inclusion, diversity and mechanisms that will make a citizen’s life better — wages, health insurance, financial security for the elderly, better infrastructure, better education — the other political faction preaches only fear, what needs to be opposed.

It would be beneficial for the country if the right would stop peddling these lies and stoking people’s fears, but it’s pretty much all you will hear from the front-runner and his minions in the 2024 campaign.

— Al Ver Schure is a resident of Holland.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: My Take: Be prepared for all the Big Lies this campaign cycle