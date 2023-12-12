‘We have to be prepared as individuals’: Emergency preparedness training held on East Side

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Local leaders are working to make sure neighbors are ready when they’re faced with an emergency.

An emergency preparedness event was held on Buffalo’s east side to teach people basic preparedness skills and hands only CPR.

“I can’t stress enough how important it is for us to be prepared for not just a snow emergency, but any emergency,” Councilman Rasheed N.C. Wyatt said.

There are several ways you can be prepared for any emergency, according to the American Red Cross. The organization is trying to teach the community critical skills that could save your life.

“There’s so many different things to prepare for and know how to react to put yourself in the safest possible situation. It’s really about getting the word out there and teaching people what to do,” Aaron Tice, volunteer at the American Red Cross, said.

The deadly Christmas blizzard happened nearly one year ago, and local leaders say community members should already have emergency preparedness skills and that the city needs to be ready in case of an emergency or a major storm.

“We should know these things like the back of our hand. We shouldn’t have to go through so many hoops and politics and who’s plowing the streets and who’s not plowing the streets. Nobody cares. I don’t care. I just want my street plowed,” Councilwoman-elect Zeneta Everhart said. “The East Side gets plowed out last. Our streets get plowed last. Why is that? Why is that even a thing? It should be a plan for the entire city of Buffalo and that plan should go district by district and there should be no difference about what happens in each district.”

“Right now, we’re not ready for an emergency,” Wyatt added. “If the government isn’t prepared we have to be prepared as individuals. I think that’s what this was about: making sure we are prepared as individuals.”

The presentation discussed the importance of having supplies on hand in your home and a go kit with supplies if you have to evacuate. It also talked about the importance of being aware of your surroundings and prioritizing personal safety.

New York State Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services lists four steps to be prepared in any unforeseen circumstance.

Develop an Emergency Plan

Build an Emergency Supplies Kit

Be Aware

Get Involved

Sign up for NY-ALERT by clicking here to receive emergency notifications.

“Now that I have a list I can go home and start putting… even though I already have these things on hand, I can put them in a bag so that they will be there when I need them, if I need them,” Elsie Drumb of Buffalo said.

The event also included hands-only CPR training for participants. Just one week ago, a Buffalo Public School teacher saved a woman’s life after she was driving erratically on I-190 in Buffalo. After her car crashed into the median, he jumped out, removed her from the car and began chest compressions on the side of the highway. Councilman Wyatt says that example shows why it is so important to learn this skill.

“It’s just making certain that again you know the principals of it because that by itself can save someone’s life,” Wyatt said.

The steps for hands-only CPR are simple. First, call 911 to make sure help is on the way. Then, try shouting to get the person’s attention. If they are still unresponsive, make sure the person is on a hard, flat surface. Place the heel of one hand on the person’s chest, while placing your other hand on top of the first hand. Interlace your fingers and push into their chest. Compressions should be at a pace of 100 to 120 times per minute, which keeps pace with songs like ‘Stayin’ Alive’ by the Bee Gees.

“Everyone needs to know this because you never know when you might need it. It’s just good to know,” Drumb added.

