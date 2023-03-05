‘I was prepared to be killed.’ A gun-waving man suddenly ended a Broward wedding

An Instagram video shows a South Florida wedding reception being broken up by a yellow-shirted man waving a gun. The DJ who posted the video says the man is the manager of the Southwest Ranches facility where the wedding was held.

Online jail and court records say Southwest Ranches man Miguel Rodriguez Albisu, 58, was arrested by Davie police Friday and remains in Broward County Jail, charged with nine counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. State records say Albisu’s a corporate officer of Cielo Farms Nursery, which has the same 4680 Volunteer Rd. aka SW 148th Ave. address that the court lists as Albisu’s home.

The yellow-shirted man, who djrichhomiejon says is Cielo Farms Nursery owner Miguel Rodriguez Albisu, appears to be pointing his gun in the direction of the DJ stand.

The Instagram post by DJ Richhomie Jon showed a man in a yellow shirt walking into Thursday’s wedding reception, waving a gun and screaming “Get out!” In the post, DJ Richhomie says this was his cousin’s wedding at Cielo Farms. The agreed upon shut down time was 11:30 p.m., he wrote, but at 10:50 p.m., someone approached him with a demand to turn down the music. The DJ said he told the man it was the last song, turned the volume down, but the man told him to shut everything down and reached for the keyboard.

After people kept the ensuing physical confrontation from turning into a full fight, DJ Richhomie said the man went to get the man in the yellow shirt.

“Before I knew it, I was staring down the barrel of his gun, and, tat that moment, when I saw his eyes, I was prepared to be killed and was coming to terms that my children were about to lose their dad for no reason,” DJ Richhomie wrote.

The video does appear to show the yellow-shirted man point the gun at the DJ stand a couple of times.

Neither an email nor a phone message to Cielo Farms have been returned yet.