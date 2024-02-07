'Be prepared': Millions will visit Ohio in two months during April 8 total solar eclipse

Millions of visitors are expected to invade Ohio two months from now for front-seat views of the April 8 total solar eclipse.

The extra people could easily cause traffic jams, overload cellphone towers, disrupt emergency personnel, and even buy up important supplies like food, medicine and gasoline.

That's why Ohioans who live and work anywhere near the eclipse's path should use the next few weeks to prepare for the stampede.

The Ohio EMA has compiled a map of public viewing areas expected to be available during the April 8, 2024, solar eclipse. The blue line represents the centerline and the red lines show the boundaries of the totality viewing area.

The Mansfield area alone could see as many as 250,000 guests the weekend of the eclipse, according to Rebecca Owens, director of the Richland County Emergency Management Agency.

April 8 is a Monday, and many reservations are already booked starting the Friday before. Crowds may linger until Tuesday.

"Be prepared," Owens said. "Think of it as a bad weather weekend. What would you do if you knew that we were getting six inches of snow that weekend?"

Here are five ways you can be prepared before the April 8 total solar eclipse:

1. Run errands early and stock up on essential supplies

The state's influx of guests is expected to begin Friday, April 5.

Traffic won't be bad at first, since people will trickle into the area over a three- or four-day period.

Once they're in Ohio, though, the visitors will begin buying food, medicine, gasoline and every other resource.

"Run your errands early in the week," Owens said. "Take care of getting your prescriptions refilled and any kind of medical supplies that you need."

Gas stations could sell out before trucks can refill their tanks.

Restaurants and grocery stores could run out of some items, including baby and pet foods.

Even the ATMs could go dry.

"If you're needing cash, you need to get that sooner rather than later," Owens said. "If something happens that the internet is down during that weekend, you may not be able to access cash."

2. Expect cellphone and internet service interruptions

As the number of people in Ohio grows, more devices will begin fighting over limited bandwidth.

Cellphone service is expected to be limited, and emergency personnel are concerned even line-supplied internet connections could be affected.

"There might be a better possibility of communicating via text versus actually trying to make a phone call," Owens said.

Service providers are warning customers that calls could be dropped or delayed.

Public safety professionals have been advised to access a secure wifi network ahead of the eclipse, since that will help calls and texts go through even if the wireless network is down.

"You need to know what is going to be your means of communication with your family if something happens, or if you need 911," Owens said.

3. Make a plan for every known potential emergency

Ohio's roads will be busy the weekend leading up the eclipse, but they will get even worse Monday, April 8.

The eclipse will enter western Ohio about 3:10 p.m. near the city of Greenville in Darke County, according to a NASA map. The path of the eclipse will travel northeast, reaching Cleveland by 3:15 p.m.

"Our big concern with the traffic is going to be after the eclipse," Owens said. "People want to leave pretty quickly after the event ends."

The thousands of extra vehicles could block roads for the rest of that afternoon, maybe even part of the night.

Dan Everly, left, and Bryan Summer of the Crawford Park Astronomy Club look over some of their equipment as they stand inside at Lowe-Volk Park as it rained during last year's annular eclipse.

Many Ohio schools will be closed that day, and employers have been warned about the traffic jams.

Patients are urged to reschedule any regular medical appointments they may have for April 8.

Those who have serious medical conditions — including pregnancies — should touch base with their healthcare provider ahead of time for instructions on what to do if a situation arises while the roads are blocked.

"You do need to have another plan," Owens said. "It's highly likely that there might be some adjusted traffic patterns, so people might not even be able to go the way they normally would go anyway."

4. Know where you're going to watch the eclipse

Of course, those who aren't experiencing emergencies will also be impeded by the unusual number of vehicles on Ohio's roads the weekend of the eclipse.

The ideal situation would be for everyone to stay home and shelter in place, but the EMA director admitted that wasn't possible with all of the watch parties planned across the Buckeye State.

"Be prepared, I guess, really is what we're trying to encourage people to do," Owens said.

There will be delays everywhere, so failure to plan ahead could leave someone stranded in a traffic jam watching the eclipse from the side of the road.

5. Be sure you have the proper solar glasses

There's still some time to purchase the special protective solar glasses that are designed for safely watching solar eclipses, but it's running out fast.

For those who cannot find them through schools or libraries or other organizations, the glasses are available online through several retailers at prices that astronomers say are reasonable.

The dangers of not wearing solar glasses — or wearing the wrong glasses — can be severe and lifelong.

Solar glasses like these can be purchased online. Make sure they have the "ISO" (International Organization for Standardization) icon and the ISO reference number 12312-2

Those safety concerns are why members of the International Organization for Standardization met in Switzerland and determined exactly how the most protective solar glasses should be made, the American Astronomical Society has reported.

Glasses that meet those standards have the code "ISO 12312-2:2015" stamped on them so everyone knows they are safe for use.

No matter how professional a new pair of glasses may look, it's important for the viewer to find the ISO 12312-2:2015 stamp before using them, because lower-quality glasses can make their way into the market.

"It is not necessarily illegal for a product to fail to meet the requirements of an ISO standard," the American Astronomical Society website reads. "But it may be inadvisable to buy or use such a product, as failure to meet the requirements of an applicable standard likely means the product is not well suited to its purpose."

ztuggle@gannett.com

419-564-3508

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: April 8 total solar eclipse will bring millions of visitors to Ohio