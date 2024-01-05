'Prepared to unpack a lot': Andrew Gillum re-emerges from court win as podcast co-host

After beating back federal public corruption charges last year, Andrew Gillum is publicly reemerging with a new gig in politics, though as a commentator, not a candidate.

The former Tallahassee mayor and 2018 Democratic nominee for Florida governor is co-hosting a new podcast, Native Land Pod, for iHeartPodcasts. Gillum, who previously had his own podcast, is sharing the mic this time with Tiffany D. Cross, a political analyst and writer who formerly hosted a show on CNN, and Angela Rye, a TV host and attorney.

The new weekly series, which kicks off Jan. 11, will guide the audience “through the political landscape wielding insights and unapologetic analysis, while unraveling the threads that connect Black Americans and marginalized communities to a place they can courageously call home,” iHeartPodcasts said in a Thursday news release.

Former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum and his defense team speak with the media after a jury found him not guilty on making false statements while deadlocking on all other charges Thursday, May 4, 2023.

In the announcement, Gillum, himself a former cable news pundit, said the podcast’s listeners “can expect to be invited into our conversations and finally find a home where their lived experiences are reflected and where their ideas are validated.”

“I’m excited to join Angela and Tiffany for some much-needed tough talk about our politics, our people and our collective work to reshape the way political conversations are had that ultimately inspires listeners to do the work that leads to our greater freedom and political liberation,” Gillum said.

The one-time Democratic Party star, who narrowly lost the governor’s race to Ron DeSantis before personal scandal upended his political career, will also reportedly dish about the corruption charges that ended in acquittal and dismissal, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

“I wasn’t guilty, but we can talk about who was — and who still is,” Gillum said. “I’m prepared to unpack a lot of this.”

IHeartPodcasts said Native Land Pod will serve as the flagship show for a new political podcast network, Reasoned Choice Media, which will launch later this year. It’s designed to provide a platform for “diverse voices and perspectives” through the 2024 presidential election.

In one teaser for the podcast, Gillum said the show’s title was “a reclamation of this space as ours, not being created by anyone else other than ourselves." In another, talking about the news, he said, “It’s ‘The Matrix,’ right? Just insert whomever. But the system is programmed to produce a particular result.”

Former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum leaves the federal courthouse after a jury found him not guilty on making false statements while deadlocking on all other charges against him on Thursday, May 4, 2023.

Gillum and Sharon Lettman-Hicks, his longtime friend and political adviser, were arrested in 2022 on conspiracy and wire fraud charges involving allegations that they funneled campaign donations to themselves. Jurors in his trial last spring deadlocked on those counts and found Gillum not guilty of lying to the feds.

After the trial, a group of jurors took the extraordinary step of publicly calling for charges to be dismissed against Gillum, saying the jury would have acquitted on all counts were it not for a couple of holdouts. Prosecutors, who initially signaled plans for another trial, dropped the case soon after.

The former mayor previously hosted the "Real Talk with Andrew Gillum" podcast under the Quake Media banner. The subscription podcast service went off the air last year, according to news reports.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Andrew Gillum re-emerges from court win as political podcast co-host